Lady Redskins basketball

Social Circle guard Alana Ferguson scored 10 points in the Lady Redskins’ 55-28 win against Jasper County. Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

The Social Circle girls got a much-needed win and a 1-0 start in Region 5-A play Tuesday night at home.

The Lady Redskins crushed Jasper County 55-28 behind a big game from Jada Hyman.

