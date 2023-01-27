The Social Circle girls got a much-needed win and a 1-0 start in Region 5-A play Tuesday night at home.
The Lady Redskins crushed Jasper County 55-28 behind a big game from Jada Hyman.
The sophomore guard had a game-best 27 points to pace Social Circle.
The Lady Redskins crushed Jasper County 55-28 behind a big game from Jada Hyman.
The sophomore guard had a game-best 27 points to pace Social Circle.
Kelis Reed scored all 10 of her points in the first half while Alana Ferguson scored seven of her 10 points in the second half.
The game was tight in the first half as Jasper County stayed in it behind nine points from Markiya Thomas. Social Circle led 22-17.
In the third quarter, Hyman took control of the game and the Lady Redskin defense held the Lady Hurricanes to a single basket in outscoring Jasper 16-2.
Hyman hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give SC a commanding 38-19 lead after three quarters.
The lead reached 30 points in the final quarter before Jasper managed to trip it back to 23.
Three Lady Redskins were able to score in the final two minutes to make for the 27-point final margin.
Hyman made six, 3-pointers for the game. Ferguson and Reed had two each. The win improved their record to 4-10 overall and 1-0 in Region play. They played at Prince Avenue Christian Friday night.
East Side 56, Social Circle 49
The Lady Redskins gave 16-winner Eastside a battle before falling by seven.
Jada Hyman had 18 points. Kelis Reed chipped in nine.
Eastside led 24-20 at the half and then went up 42-33 after the third quarter.
Monroe Area 61, Oconee County 49
The Lady Hurricanes finished the first half rotation in Region 5-AAA with a 12-point home victory over Oconee County.
The 61 points was a single game high in region play. Monroe Area improved to 10-10 overall and 3-2 in the region for third place behind leader Hebron Christian.
LCA 67, Bethlehem Christian 54
The Lady Lions got their first win in GIAA, Region 2-AAAA by belting the Lady Knights by 13.
LCA improved to 10-10 overall and 1-2 in region play, going into next Tuesday’s game at George Walton Academy in Monroe.
Addi Petitt led the Lady Lions with 24 points, six assists and five steals.
Jordyn Towns, the Alabama volleyball signee, continues to shine, scoring 16 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.
Anna Claire Tyre returned after an injury absence and had 11 points and seven rebounds. Gabby Snell chipped in nine points.
Loganville 48, Heritage Conyers 41
Loganville remained unbeaten in Region 8-AAAAA by slipping past Heritage and bouncing back from a road loss at Prince Avenue last Friday.
The Lady Red Devils are 13-7 overall but are a perfect 8-0 in region play.
