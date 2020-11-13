After missing two of its most difficult matches due to COVID-19, Loganville Christian Academy returned to action Friday night but failed to sweep away all the cobwebs in a 45-21 loss to the Eagles of Athens Christian School.
The Lions proved a bit rusty after the long hiatus, and ACS jumped on the opening.
That rustiness was evident early, as the Lions fumbled the ball away on their second play, giving the Eagles the ball at LCA's 26. Three plays later they were in the endzone for the early lead.
LCA struggled to move the ball, as an early first down on the next drive was wiped out by an errant throw by Josh Ruder intercepted near midfield. The Eagles would drive methodically down the field for a 14-0 lead.
The Lions would fumble again on the first play of the ensuing drive, the third turnover in as many possessions.
The Eagles, once again starting on LCA's side of the 50, mounted another drive, converting two fourth downs on their way to a 21-0 score following a 12-yard touchdown run.
Scrambling on a passing route, Ruder threw another interception, but the Eagles stumbled in return, fumbling it right back in just one play.
Yet even with the recovery, the Lions struggled to move the ball, ultimately punting it away with little progress to show.
The Eagles resumed their dominance immediately, driving down the field to score on an 18-yard touchdown run.
Athens Christian would score once more before the half to lead 35-0 at the break.
With running clock operating in the second half, Athens still found time to score again on a long opening drive of the third quarter.
Loganville Christian finally started to move the ball on the next possession, utilizing the legs of Valentino Foba and the hands of Ben Lorentz. The Lions drove all the way to the 2 before attempting a run on 4th and goal that came up short and turned the ball over back to the Eagles.
But the turnover plague finally hit ACS again and the Lions recovered a fumble at the 13. Two plays later, Ruder connected with Brent Taylor for an 8-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was no good for a 42-6 deficit.
The Eagles would return the ensuing kickoff all the way to the 7, but stall out due to penalties and a stiffened Lions defense, settling for a 31-yard field goal.
The Lions would respond with their burst of offense, led by a 35-yard run by Foba. Bolstered by a late hit penalty against ACS, the Lions would reach the 2, where Foba would take the handoff for a touchdown run. Foba would also catch the 2-point conversion for a 45-14 score.
But time was running out and the Lions were unable to recover the onside kick which followed.
The Eagles began running out the clock with several running plays, but punted with 2:54 left.
Foba would reach the 1-yard line with less than a minute left, and the Lions scored one play later. The kick by Ethan Dudick was good.
But it was too little, too late. With 54 seconds left, the Lions could not recover the pooch kick and watched the Eagles run out the clock to preserve the win.
Loganville Christian travels to George Walton Academy next week to close out the region schedule.
