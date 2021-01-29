The Atlanta Braves lost another icon in recent days and this may have been a loss of THE icon.
Hank Aaron passed away years after his playing days were complete but his legacy has endured. In fact, Aaron, it could easily be argued, is one of the most recognizable, and important, sports figures in our state’s history.
Arguments about who was the best in any professional endeavor is something typically left for sports bars. But frankly speaking, you would be hard pressed to find a handful of professional baseball players who topped what Aaron did on and off the field.
Some detractors have tried to take away from Aaron’s legacy simply because he played for so long. “Of course, he broke the record after playing that many years,” is something I’ve heard from more than one person.
Hogwash. Aaron played the game with an aura of dignity and respect. He broke a record during a time when it was actually dangerous for him to do so, as hard as that may seem now.
If you’ve never read some of the venomous hate mail Aaron received while chasing the homerun record, you owe it to yourself to do. The words are tough to read. Imagine if they were directed at you.
In an era of time when numerous national figures were assassinated in this country, it would not have been shocking for someone to attempt the same thing on Aaron. It’s hard for fans of today to understand such hatred but it existed.
The fact that Aaron broke the all-time homerun record while playing for a franchise in the deep South is really fitting. He probably did as much to help race relations in this state as anyone.
Described by those who knew him as a humble person, Aaron always seemed to an athlete who simply enjoying the sport of baseball. He didn’t have a bodybuilder frame which made the fact he connected for so many homeruns even more impressive.
Decades after his diamond career came to a close, Aaron continued to be a respected voice in Atlanta and the state of Georgia. His name helped many charities but you never saw the baseball icon get involved in political matters.
He never used his position to force his ideas on others. He felt his stature could be better served in other ways.
When the Braves moved from their original home of Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, there was a push for the new facility to be named in honor of Aaron. The new stadium was eventually named for Ted Turner. Certainly, Turner deserved credit to some degree, but his resume failed miserable in comparison to the impact “Hammerin’ Hank” on the game and the city of Atlanta.
The Atlanta Braves organization will certainly honor Aaron during the upcoming 2021 season. His statue has become as much an icon in Atlanta as the state capitol.
Atlanta was not the only city that Aaron called home during his professional baseball career. However, it is the place is most associated with. His final two seasons were actually back in Milwaukee, this time for the Brewers. In some ways, it was fitting for Aaron to complete his career there as the full circle was complete.
His legacy will always remain though, here and everywhere. His history is directly tied with the sports history of our state. It was an honor to have him here, much more than we could ever truly understand.
A professional baseball player who was a 25-time All-Star and four-time homerun leader doesn’t need anyone to brag on him. Yet, it seems no matter how much he has been bragged on in recent weeks, it doesn’t seem like enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.