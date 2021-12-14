If the first portion of the 2021-2022 wrestling campaign is any indication, local programs have legitimate opportunities to meet or exceed their preseason goals.
Social Circle High School is showing it has the capability of another state championship run and Walnut Grove has raced out to a 21-1 record.
Loganville High School, with a new head coach, is also posting impressive performances on the mat.
Social Circle
It has been so far so good for the Social Circle High School wrestlers this season.
The Mat Redskins have won each tournament they have competed in. SCHS is hoping for another strong showing once the postseason arrives.
“We are rocking and rolling right now,” coach Randy Prater said. “We have a solid team top to bottom.”
Social Circle, who is ranked No. 1 in various polls for Class A, hosted the Redskin Rumble this past week taking first place followed by Sequoyah and Mill Creek.
Last Wednesday saw Prater’s team defeat Jackson County High School 68-6 in a dual match. The only two defeats were by decision.
One of the more impressive wins to this point in the 2021-2022 season came during the Grayson Duals. SCHS won its pool and posted a 48-27 victory against Hillcrest(South Carolina), the defending 5A champs in the Palmetto State.
“That was a big one for us,” Prater said.
The Mat Redskins also defeated Morgan County High School 68-12 this season. Other victories have included North Gwinnett (54-9), St. Anne-Pacelli (81-0), Habersham Central (72-3), Carrollton (72-12), Lakeside-Evans (62-9), North Oconee (68-6), Stone Mountain (68-9), Eastside (73-3) and Dawson County (68-6).
The team will compete at Jefferson High School this Friday.
“This will be one of the tougher events we compete in,” Prater said. “We have some kids beat up and some who are sick so we may have to hold some of them out.”
SCHS will also host the Walton County Duals on Dec. 22 beginning at 9 a.m.
Walnut Grove
The Mat Warriors have raced out to a 21-1 start and finished second at a 15-team dual tournament at Cherokee this past week.
In pool results, Walnut Grove defeated Etowah (49-28) and Allatoona (60-20). The Warriors then earned a 46-24 victory against Walton High School before falling to Archer 45-33 in the finals.
“This year has been many seasons in the making,” said coach Paul Vanstone, who is in his 10th year with the WGHS program. “As far as our team goes, we have yet to see our best lineup. That probably won’t happen until after Christmas. We have had to deal with some injuries although none that are too serious.”
The Warriors are led by seven seniors for 2021-22 and each one brings various strengths to the program, their coach said.
Kale Griswell (132), Jack Ponder (138), Gage Ragsdale (145), Zied Basti (152), Jacob Helms (160), Skyler Jones (170) and Kyle Smith (heavyweight) are helping pace the program.
Griswell began wrestling as a ninth grader and has worked himself into a multi-time state qualifier. He is 20-2 this season.
Ponder is a returning state qualifier and Basti was called “one of the best third year wrestlers I have coached” by Vanstone.
Helms is a returning state qualifier and leads by example. He has compiled a 19-3 record going into this week.
“He is not a vocal leader but when he does talk his teammates listen,” Vanstone said. “He has that level of respect.”
Jones finished one match away from placing at state last year.
Smith, meanwhile, did not wrestle last year as he chose to focus on football. He has returned strong and is currently 17-0.
“He has been a pleasure to coach him this season,” Vanstone said. “He is undefeated this year and has matured and progressed during his season away from the sport.”
Also helping lead the team this season have been Gareth Aderhold (145), Parker Warren (182), Landen Moss (195) and Damion Wasendorf (220). Warren, Moss and Wasendorf are each undefeated while Aderhold is looking to return to the mat after an injury.
Freshman Zeb Dawkins is also 10-1 at 138.
Walnut Grove will compete at Berkmar High School this weekend with a total of 30 schools.
Loganville
The Mat Devils have compiled a 10-4 mark in dual matches this season.
First year LHS coach Josh Sagel is new to the program but not new to the sport. Sagel has more than 20 years of experience as a wrestling coach, most recently at Lambert High School.
“We’ve have increased our competition this year,” Sagel said. “We have new coaching staff and a young team but we wanted to be tested.”
LHS was third at the recent at Peachtree Ridge Duals. Jason Eligwe (193), Tyler Rhodes (113) and Nathan Rhodes (138) paced the Mat Devils at the event.
“We are building something,” Sagel said. “Wrestling has a long history of success in Walton County and we hope to continue that with our program at Loganville.”
The Mat Devils will host the second annual Pat McCance-Red Devil Rumble on Friday and followed by the Eric Hill Memorial JV Scramble on Saturday.
Monroe Area
Mat Canes coach James Daniel said once the team gets all of its football players into the wrestling lineup, the squad will be “pretty tough.”
In the early part of the season, Monroe Area has placed in its lone duals tournament and also had a strong showing at the Redskin Rumble.
Top performers on the mat include Mason Keenum, Cody Leeper, Zillion Hammond, Jose Padilla, Bernard Manga and Qwayvo Wortham.
“We hope to have everyone in the lineup around Christmas,” Daniel said.
George Walton
The Bulldogs are small in number for the 2021-22 wrestling season but the program has still enjoyed individual success.
“We are hanging in there,” fifth-year coach Justin Sperin said.
Senior Perry Jake Stone (152) has placed in each tournament this season for GWA including a second-place finish at Denmark High School,
In addition, Adam Denhart recently finished fourth at 126 in a junior varsity tournament. Freshman Aiden Townsend (220) was sixth after wrestling in the first three matches of his career. Both are freshmen.
“We are in area with Commerce, who always has a good team,” Sperin said. “They will probably finish top five in state like they always do. It is tough for us as a team because we don’t have a lot of numbers.”
Loganville Christian
The Mat Lions participated in the Briar Patch Scramble hosted by Putnam County High School recently.
Loganville Christian Academy competed at the event with 11 other schools ranging from Class A to Class AAAAAAA. Four Mat Lions took part in the tournament.
Sam Smith (106) was fourth while Josh Engemann (170) took ninth place. Taylor Gordon (220) earned third place in his weight division while teammate Bailey Gordon was fifth in the 220-pound weight class.
