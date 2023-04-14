LOGANVILLE - Only one Winder-Barrow hitter was able to solve the riddle of Jordan Davis Wednesday.
Loganville’s senior right-hander Jordan Davis fired a masterful shutout, limiting the visiting Bulldoggs to two hits, both by leadoff man Ryan Ford. The 3-0 win for the Red Devils clinched the Region 8-AAAAA title.
Loganville moved to 20-7 overall and 10-0 in region play with two games to play against Jefferson. Winder-Barrow left at 17-9 and 7-3 in region.
What is better, though, is the Red Devils now have a bonafide ace to build around to defend their AAAAA Georgia Championship from 2022 and potentially add a seventh title in 12 years.
“I used my fastball to get through the zone and when I can get ahead, then I can play with them, and play my game,” Davis said.
Davis was so dominant, he fell behind just one Bulldogg out of 23 faced in the game.
“It depended on the hitter. To lefties, I would use the changeup but then also come back with a curve ball. But really, it depends on what Coach Anglin is feeling,” Davis said.
The only Bulldogg to have success was Ford who had singles in the third and sixth inning. Ford tried to steal second in the third inning, it would have been the only runner to get there against Davis, but he was erased on a throw by catcher Joe Johnson to shortstop Jalen Jones for the tag out.
“I have to give props to him, he’s their best hitter, he hit everything I threw at him,” Davis said of Ford.
For Davis, who signed with Georgia Agricultural College in the fall, the rise in his game could be traced to a game in Alabama.
“Last year, we had Trenton Burnett, but this year, we’re not going to have anyone like him, but when I threw in the playoffs, I had the feeling it would be me or JP. JP got hurt in Hoover and I stepped up. I came in against (Baton Rouge) Catholic and shut them down over six innings. I felt like I would be the ace at that point.”
The legend of Jordan Davis had started. He is now 7-0 and lowered his earned run average to under 1.50.
Loganville Coach Bran Mills is elated his senior has stepped up for the Red Devils.
“It goes back to last year, and he’s been doing that every time out this year,” Mills said. “He was magical, he was special, but none of it surprises me. That’s what I expected him to do.”
Mills said the changeup was the key pitch for Davis.
Winder-Barrow got a quality start from Brooks House. A key for the Devils was Jaylen Jones being able to swipe second base after his third inning hit. It led to him reaching third base on a grounder and then scoring on a wild pitch from House.
Still, House and his team only trailed 1-0 going to the sixth.
There, the Red Devils got something going with one out. Tucker Segars singled and Jordan Johnson followed with a double.
With two out, Gage Fullerton singled to left to score Segars for a 2-0 lead. An error got Johnson home for a 3-0 edge.
That was all for the offense, but it was enough.
