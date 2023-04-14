LHS baseball

Loganville second baseman Sherm Johnson fires a relay to first base for an out in the Red Devils region clinching 3-0 win Wednesday against Winder-Barrow. The Red Devils have now won 9 games in a row and 13 of their past 15 contests. Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

LOGANVILLE - Only one Winder-Barrow hitter was able to solve the riddle of Jordan Davis Wednesday.

Loganville’s senior right-hander Jordan Davis fired a masterful shutout, limiting the visiting Bulldoggs to two hits, both by leadoff man Ryan Ford. The 3-0 win for the Red Devils clinched the Region 8-AAAAA title.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.