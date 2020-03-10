George Walton Academy has a pretty fair track record when it comes to hiring alums to fill positions at the school.
Some of its most popular teachers were former students. On the playing field, it was a former wrestler — Justin Sperin — who led the school’s wrestling program to new heights this past winter as a pair of grapplers won individual GHSA state titles for the first time in school history.
So it was little surprising that the GWA administration wasted no time in finding a new man to replace Tommy Yancey, who was recently relieved of his duties as head boys basketball coach after three seasons.
Matt Reynolds, GWA Class of 2009, will now lead a program he once played for with distinction.
A sharp-shooting guard, he paired with Bart Benton to provide the Bulldogs a potent backcourt tandem. Benton went on to play college ball at the College of Charleston. Reynolds, whose high school career ended prematurely when he was injured late in his senior season, went to the University of Georgia.
Though he didn’t play basketball, he forged his own path to stay a part of the game. He was hired by his former coach, Adam Lord, in 2010 to lead the Bulldogs boys jayvee team. By all accounts, he was a big hit with his young charges.
So shortly after Reynolds turned his tassel in Sanford Stadium in 2013, he returned to GWA where he became a teacher and coach of a variety of sports. He joined the football staff, where he ultimately spent two seasons as offensive coordinator. He led the golf team and served as a basketball assistant for both boys and girls teams.
Now, having paid his dues and proven his worthiness, Reynolds will assume a position where he’s answerable not to a head coach but only to the athletics director and school administrators.
They say it’s lonely at the top, and Reynolds is about to learn just how true it is.
The Bulldogs boys have struggled mightily since joining GHSA in 2010. That season, they went 14-3 and finished runner up in the region and made the 2011 state tournament, losing at home to Pace Academy.
They’ve not finished above .500 or made it back to the postseason since. Most seasons, you could count on one or two hands the number of wins they achieved.
Needless to say, Reynolds faces a major rebuilding job just to make the Bulldogs competitive again. He’ll need to increase not only the number of players in the program but significantly raise the talent level.
Fortunately, his longtime association with the school and his connection with the students give him a leg up. Word is, he’ll relinquish his other coaching duties and focus solely on basketball.
No doubt, for Reynolds, it’s a dream job. Here’s hoping he can avoid the nightmare seasons his predecessors have endured.