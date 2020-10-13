Game of the Week:
- Who: Washington-Wilkes (4-0) at Social Circle (2-3)
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: Redskin Stadium, Social Circle
- Series: Washington-Wilkes leads 8-0
- Last: Washington-Wilkes 35, Social Circle 7 (October 16, 2015)
After a week off to recover and regroup, Social Circle begins pursuit of an elusive postseason berth Friday night at home against old nemesis Washington-Wilkes.
The Redskins haven’t made the playoffs since 2009, when they were members of Region 8-A. After spending the past eight seasons in 8-AA, they were dropped into their old league this season.
“Even though we’re in Class A, it doesn’t make it any easier,” first-year Social Circle head coach Rob Patton said.
The first game certainly won’t be. The Tigers have won seven consecutive regular season games dating back to last fall. They are 8-0 against the Redskins, the last win coming in 2015.
Offensively, the Tigers are led by junior quarterback Dalen Cobb, who is tops on the team in passing, rushing and scoring. He’s accounted for 12 of the team’s 17 touchdowns so far, including seven through the air and five on the ground.
But it’s the defense that’s been most impressive, allowing just 6.7 points a game, which is the best among Class A-Public schools.
The Redskins offense will get a big boost with the return of running back Amarion Russell. The junior, who was among the top rushers in the county last year, suffered a hip injury in the season-opening loss to George Walton.
That should take some of the pressure off of quarterback Logan Cross, who entered the week as the top passer among Class A-Public schools.
