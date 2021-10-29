Success has come early for the Loganville High School flag football team.
The Lady Devils are 4-0 in their debut campaign with two victories against Baldwin High School and two wins against Greene County. In those four contests, LHS has outscored its opponents 103-12.
With numerous female athletes pushing for the addition of flag football at LHS, school officials were happy to grant their request.
“We had a lot of girls wanting it,” coach Bran Mills said.
Mills, who will be the new head baseball coach at LHS, had given up his varsity football coaching duties to concentrate on the diamond. However, he agreed to step in and direct the new flag football program.
In preparing for the debut season, Mills said he learned his players do have football knowledge but still had somewhat of a learning curve.
“They had never the sport so there were some new elements for them to learn,” the coach said. “They knew what a first down was. They knew what a touchdown was. They even knew down and distance. However, they had to learn about hitch routes and go routes.”
With many of the team members competing in other sports there has been some carry over. Mills said those who play soccer are good with pursuit and angles. Basketball players are already familiar with zone coverages and spacing.
“There has been a crossover element to all of this,” the coach said. “They are quickly picking up the things that had to be learned.”
LHS recorded 36-0 and 25-12 wins against Baldwin while blanking Greene County twice by scores of 28-0 and 14-0.
“This is a great group of girls,” Mills said. “They are really enjoying it.”
LHS will play host to Morgan County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
