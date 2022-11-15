LHS football playoffs

Loganville running back Mason Lawson tries to elude two tacklers from Dalton Saturday night in Loganville. Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

LOGANVILLE - With two of football’s three phases dominant through three quarters of Saturday night’s AAAAA Georgia playoff game, the deciding factor would be an explosive play in the final six minutes.

Dalton got that play. Dalton then got the win, holding off a late Loganville push in the waining minute to take the 7-3 victory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.