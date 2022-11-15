LOGANVILLE - With two of football’s three phases dominant through three quarters of Saturday night’s AAAAA Georgia playoff game, the deciding factor would be an explosive play in the final six minutes.
Dalton got that play. Dalton then got the win, holding off a late Loganville push in the waining minute to take the 7-3 victory.
Dalton, 6-5, moves on to face Creekside of Fairburn in the second round.
For Loganville, at 9-2, the loss is a jolting end to what had been the best season in some decades for the Red Devils. Loganville got off to an 8-0 start and rose to No. 5 in the AAAAA rankings. Injuries, though, hurt the team late and they were a factor Saturday night.
Standout wide receiver Nico Dowdell was a game-time decision with a hamstring pull. Loganville Coach Brad Smith opted not to play him until the final drive of the season.
“He had a pulled hamstring and we felt he might could give us a series. My job, though, is to take care of these guys,” Smith said.
Dowdell made a 10-yard catch, the Devils’ last positive play of the game.
It left Loganville with a third-and-five at the Dalton 45. Quarterback Johnny Crowe rolled out on a third down pass but could not get enough on the throw for an incompletion.
On fourth down, a full rush by Dalton, left him short again on a pass and that was it.
“Hate for it to end like this. I hate it for them,” Smith said of his team. “They know how much we care about them, how much they care about each other. We were just a man short.”
Dalton struggled for 3 1/2 quarters against a stout Loganville defense. The Devils kept one of the leading rushers in Georgia to 90 yards until the final five minutes.
There, Dalton got its play.
Finally getting good position at the Devils 39, after they had pinned Loganville deep in its own end and forced a punt, quarterback Ethan Long completed a 29-yard crossing pass to the Devil 10.
Then, Greenway found a lane around end and scored on a 10-yard run. The kick made it 7-3 with 4:46 left.
A holding penalty, a loss of 19 yards, pretty much killed the Devils’ ensuing drive.
They used their timeouts and got the ball back after a Dalton punt to the 18.
Two completions by Crowe got it to midfield, before a motion penalty dropped them back to a second-and-16 at the 44.
Crowe finished 7-of-22 passing for 91 yards. Davis Roesler stepped up as the main target in Dowdell’s absence. He caught three passes for 58 yards.
Loganville scored its lone points after a fumble recovery in the second quarter. Devin Pugh hit a 31-yard field goal for 3-0 lead.
They got another fumble at the Dalton 35 late in the third quarter, but did not advance any further and punted.
Loganville finished with 116 rushing yards and 91 passing.
