A key 53-44 Region 8-AAAAA victory went to the Walnut Grove boys basketball program over rival Loganville while the Lady Devils continued their dominance on the hardwood by defeating the Lady Warriors 54-27 Friday night at The Inferno.
In the boys contest, the victory helped put Walnut Grove in sole possession of first place in the region. The Warriors moved to 7-6 overall, but 6-1 in region play.
Loganville’s boys dropped to fourth place in the region, but barely. The Red Devils are 12-4 overall and 5-2 in region behind Greenbrier at 6-2 and Clarke Central at 4-1.
Cam Lee and Shawn Walker both led the way for the Warriors with 11 points each in the contest followed by John Mark Avitabile with 10.
For Loganville, Cooper Rubio and Nhine Wills had 10 each while Thomas Grayson added 8 and Chris Dorbor added 7.
On the girls side, fifth ranked Loganville moved its win streak up to four and improved to 15-2 on the year and 6-0 in region play. Walnut Grove fell to 7-8 overall, but 4-2 in region play.
Janae Charles led the Lady Devils with 14 points while Sydney Bolden was close behind with 13. Emaya Lewis also posted double digits with 10 points in the contest.
For the Lady Warriors, Yvette Johnson-Mcleod was the only player to score in double digits with 11 points.
Loganville returned to Region 8-AAAAA action Tuesday night at Greenbrier while Walnut Grove traveled to Oakwood to face Johnson-Gainesville.
