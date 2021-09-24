The Bulldogs were outmatched from the very start Friday afternoon as Mount Vernon routed George Walton 42-0 in a non-region high school football game.
The Mustangs started as they intended to proceed, driving down the field on the initial possession, finally scoring on a 43-yard touchdown pass.
Calan Fortunat returned the ensuing kickoff all the way to the Mount Vernon 25-yard line, but the Bulldogs sputtered from there, turning it over on downs in only four plays.
Taking over at the 27, the Mustangs scored immediately on a 73-yard touchdown pass.
The two teams traded punts for the remainder of the first half, with the Mustangs missing a 37-yard field goal as time expired.
After halftime, however, the Mustangs found their groove once more, driving down the field on their first possession of the third quarter and scoring from 2 yards out.
George Walton was unable to move the ball all afternoon, throwing an interception at the 3 that was returned for a fourth Mount Vernon touchdown.
On their next drive, the Mustangs marched steadily down the field once again, scoring from 30 yards out right before the fourth quarter started.
That was all they needed for a running clock in the fourth quarter, which saw the game quickly end for the flailing Bulldogs. The Mustangs squeezed one last touchdown in, a 9-yard run, before time expired.
George Walton (1-4) plays host to Holy Innocents’ on Friday in the Bulldogs’ final game before Region 8-A (Private) play begins Oct. 8.
Mount Vernon (2-3) visits Loganville Christian.
