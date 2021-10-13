Editor's note: This story went to press prior to Tuesday night's first round playoff matchups. Loganville defeated Villa Rica in two games while Walnut Grove swept Chapel Hill.
A never say die attitude was key for Loganville Saturday as the Lady Devils used comebacks in both games of a doubleheader with Walnut Grove to clinch the Region 8-AAAAA title at Haines & Carolyn Hill Stadium on the Dahlonega campus of the University of North Georgia.
After being down 5-0 in the first inning of Game 1, Loganville game back to win 13-8 followed by a 9-6 win in Game 2 which saw the Lady Devils come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the region title.
“To say I’m proud of these girls and coaches is an understatement,” head coach Alan Maddox said. “They never flinch. Down 5-0 after the first inning in game one and came back to win 13-8. Down 3-1 after the first inning in game two and came back to win 9-6 to win the region title. They battled all day and it paid off big.”
The title is Loganville’s second in three years, winning 8-AAAAA in 2018, after not having won its region since 2012.
Grace Kendrick picked up the win in the circle in Game 1 while Shelby Coffey nabbed the win in Game 2.
After going down 5-0 in the bottom of the first in Game 1, Loganville put up three runs in the second followed by a 7-run fourth inning before tacking on one run in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Loganville pumped out 16 total hits in the contest while Walnut Grove put up 13.
In Game 2, the Lady Devils continued to hit the ball well, blasting 15 hits, including a solo home run by Lindsey Lumsden, to clinch the contest and region championship.
Entering the Class AAAAA state playoffs as the top seed in Region 8-AAAAA, Loganville was set to host Villa Rica Tuesday for Games 1 and 2 of the first round. The winner of that series will move on to play the winner of the Ola vs. Whitewater series next week.
Walnut Grove High School
Despite losing two games to Loganville Saturday, the Lady Warriors are still heading to the Class AAAAA playoffs as the No. 3 seed out of Region 8-AAAAA.
The Lady Warriors took two games from Apalachee Saturday at UNG prior to facing Loganville. The Lady Warriors won Game 1 by a final of 18-4 thanks to a six RBI performance by Cassie Boatright followed by a 5-3 win over the Lady Wildcats in Game 2.
Walnut Grove was scheduled to travel to Chapel Hill for Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-three series Tuesday afternoon.
The winner of the Walnut Grove vs Chapel Hill series will move on to face the winner of the Northgate vs. Jones County series next week.
George Walton Academy
Good things happen for those at the top.
Despite losing the Area 4-A Private championship to Wesleyan, George Walton Academy is still getting a bye in the first round of the state playoffs.
Due to there only being 24 playoff spots in Class A Private, teams are seeded 1-24 with the top eight teams receiving a first round bye. George Walton earned the No. 6 seed and will host the winner of the Whitefield Academy vs. Trinity Christian series in the second round next week.
