Perrys help UNG to national title

University of North Georgia softball captains celebrate with head coach Mike Davenport after winning the 2023 NCAA Division II softball National Championship. Madi Perry, far right, is a 2019 graduate of Walnut Grove High School.

 UNG Athletics | Special to the Tribune

A pair of Walnut Grove High School graduates, Madi and Grayson Perry, helped lead the University of North Georgia to the school’s second NCAA Division II softball national title over Grand Valley State, Mich. Wednesday in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Madi Perry, a 2019 graduate of Walnut Grove, is the starting shortstop for the Nighthawks while her sister, Grayson, a 2021 WGHS graduate, served as a role player off the bench during UNG’s championship series against the Lakers.

