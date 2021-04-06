After a red-hot start to Region 8-A Public play, Social Circle suffered its first loss last week. But that hasn’t hurt the Redskins in the region standings and leaves Social Circle on a collision course with Commerce as the end of regular season inches closer.
Social Circle took two games from Lincoln County last week, winning 12-2 on Tuesday and 14-0 in Game 2 on Friday. However, the Red Devils upset the Redskins with a 4-3 loss in Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader.
In the 12-2 win, Ty Lemaster and Mason Moore teamed up to produce six of Social Circle’s 13 hits in the contest. Lemaster went 3-for-3 with four runs scored and a walk while Moore was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and five RBIs.
Blaize Pierce picked up the win on the mound, tossing a five-inning complete game with four hits, one earned run and five strikeouts on just 55 pitches.
In Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader, Lincoln County used a 3-run second inning and five Social circle errors to get past the Redskins despite a late push by Social Circle.
Jason Ball was credited with the loss, but he was still effective in his six innings of work. Ball gave up just three hits and one earned run while striking out nine batters.
However, Game 2 was a different story and Social Circle rebounded with a 14-0 win that lasted just four innings thanks to a 10-run inning by the Redskins in the fourth.
Lemaster picked up the win on the mound in Game 2, pitching three of the four innings with no hits and four strikeouts.
Offensively, Mitchell McCullough and Brayden Mitchell led the way with two hits each. Mitchell also accounted for four RBIs. Landon Davis also had two RBIs in the contest.
Social Circle now sits at 11-9 on the season and 8-1 in region play, just a game behind Commerce. However, the Redskins were set to take on a winless Greene County in a doubleheader Monday afternoon. Social Circle returns to action Wednesday at home against Greene County.
