Trinity Prep 2022-23 state champs

The Trinity Prep Lions won the Georgia Association of Parochial and Prep Schools Division II title in late February. The team finished 23-6. Team members are, front row, from left: Tyson Nonh, Jared Starkey, Christopher Jeralds, Zander Wilson, Beau Blocker, Christian Spence, and Coach Darian Wilson. Coach Keith Cline, Shane Harvey, Jaden Brown, Christian Calhoun, Preston Tuggle, RaShane DeLoach III, Connor Moore and Coach Q. Tuggle. Jeff Byrd | Walton Tribune

LOGANVILLE - Trinity Prep is a relatively new player on the sports scene in Walton County, but the Lions who compete in the Georgia Association of Parochial and Prep Schools, took home a basketball championship in late February by winning the GAPPS Division II title.

Trinity Prep defeated Excel Christian Academy of Cartersville 89-83 in overtime in the championship game. They reached the finals by beating Unity Christian of Rome 84-63.

