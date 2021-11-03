COLUMBUS, Ga. - Becoming state champions is the ultimate goal for all softball teams when they travel down to Columbus. But Social Circle’s fourth place finish isn’t too shabby either.
That was after it defeated Screven County 8-0 in the Elite Eight, dropped to the loser’s bracket in a 2-1 loss against Emmanuel County Institute, but won again 20-6 versus Crawford County.
After an up and down weekend, the Lady Redskins were officially eliminated on Saturday by Gordon Lee in a 10-5 loss.
When all was said and done, head coach Bryan Eades still considered 2021 a successful season.
“I told them [after the final game was over], if they felt like their season was a failure because they didn’t win state, then they were wrong,” Eades said. “This season was a huge success and they had accomplished a lot in the last three months. And they need to appreciate that.”
The Lady Redskins finished with a 22-8 overall record while also going 9-1 in region play.
Admittedly, Eades stressed how difficult it was for any team to compete at the South Commons Complex. He also highlighted how much the team improved from the beginning to the end of the season.
“I think we had a ton of improvement,” Eades said. “From the summer to where we ended up, I thought we made a huge transformation. The goal is to be playing your best in the postseason. And, fortunately for us, that happened.”
It is not an easy task to go to Columbus and make a deep run. The postseason tournament brings about an extra level of competition since it features the best eight teams in each classification.
Moving forward, Eades hopes the returning underclassmen next season will use this postseason’s experience to their advantage.
“At the beginning of the year, I talked a lot about winning a region championship and getting to Columbus,” Eades. “And, for the girls who’ve never been, that’s just a word: ‘Columbus.’ Now, it’s not just a word, it’s an experience. They’ve seen it, lived and experienced what it’s like. Hopefully the mindset now is to make that an annual trip.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.