LOGANVILLE — Loganville Christian Academy stepped up to play with the big kids in the Georgia High School Association.
Friday night, it picked on a rival from its old fraternity, the Georgia Independent Schools Association.
LCA punished Bethlehem Christian 34-0 Friday night in a final tuneup before the Lions move on to play in their new region. But those are next week’s worries. This week featured a passing clinic by Loganville Christian quarterback Joshua Ruder.
Ruder threw for four touchdowns to lead the Lions.
LCA scored first in the final minute of the first quarter. Ruder’s 13-yard pass to Valentino Foma and a Carter Smith point-after kick capped an eight-play, 53-yard drive.
Hunter Hampton padded the lead by running back an interception 53 yards for a touchdown, and a little more than three minutes before halftime, Ruder’s 56-yard pass to Hampton made it 21-0.
The teams combined for five first-half turnovers.
Ruder connected with Foma again for a touchdown late in the first quarter, from 20 yards out, then a 50-yarder in the fourth.
BCA (1-4) added a touchdown in the game’s final minute on a 2-yard pass to Luke Sheats from Ben Reed, with Brady Logan’s point-after kick.
