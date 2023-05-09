Social Circle High School baseball

Logan Cross (3) connects for a hit in a regular season, road matchup during the Redskins’ 2023 campaign. Garrett Pitts photo

ELBERTON — For almost a year now, the Social Circle Redskins aspired to win a state title. The Redskins got a step closer Thursday night by sweeping Elbert County and advancing to the Elite Eight. 

The Redskins, 25-8, will head to Bleckley County Wednesday to start the quarterfinal series. An if game will be Thursday at Bleckley.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.