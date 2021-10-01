LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Erin O’Donnell McCormick has been named vice president and general manager of the Gwinnett Stripers.
She succeeds Adam English, who has agreed to become the new general manager and chief operating officer of the Nashville Sounds.
The Stripers and Sounds are Triple-A affiliates of the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively.
McCormick makes history as the first woman named a GM for a Braves minor league affiliate. She’s one of just four women serving as a general manager at the Triple-A level out of 30 clubs.
“I am excited to serve as the general manager for one of the best Minor League Baseball organizations in the country,” McCormick said.
“I fell in love with this business 15 years ago and to be able to represent the team, employees, partners and our community in such a way is a huge honor.”
Before her promotion, which was announced Friday, McCormick spent the previous three years as the Stripers’ assistant general manager. She had direct oversight of the team’s advertising, sponsorship implementation, ballpark entertainment, digital and social media, media relations, community relations and merchandise.
In her first season, in 2019, the Stripers increased their attendance over the previous year for the first time since 2011. That season also saw the team draw national attention with the “Beat the Fridge Race” at Coolray Field.
The team won a Minor League Baseball Golden Bobblehead Award for Best In-Game Promotion.
She assisted English in guiding the club through the canceled 2020 season, which included Coolray Field being repurposed as the Braves Alternate Training Site. In 2021, she was instrumental in the team’s safe return to regular operation and full-capacity crowds.
“In her role as the assistant general manager for the last three years, Erin has been involved in all phases of the Stripers organization while also introducing many initiatives to grow the game in Gwinnett,” Chip Moore, Braves executive vice president for minor league affiliates and strategic planning, said.
“She has been and will continue to be an invaluable leader for the Stripers while helping the team continue to build their brand and fan base.”
In moving to the Sounds, English gets closer to his native Lexington, Kentucky.
English came to Gwinnett in November 2018 after rising through the ranks with the Sacramento River Cats, eventually becoming that team’s vice president of ticket sales and service.
In Lawrenceville, English was a member of the board of directors of the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also was a member of the Gwinnett Rotary Club.
Stripers beat Shrimp
Kicking off their final weekend of the season, Gwinnett scored four runs off a pair of errors in the fourth inning and cruised to a 7-2 victory over Jacksonville on Friday.
Trailing 1-0 after three innings, the Stripers tied it as Maikel Franco reached on a two-out throwing error to score Travis Demeritte.
Shea Langliers then ripped an RBI double to give the Stripers a lead.
Yolmer Sanchez followed up with a two-run triple to make it 4-1.
Demeritte ended the night with two doubles and finished 3-for-4 with a run. He’s hitting .305 in 40 games at Coolray Field this season including 12 doubles, 25 runs and 24 RBIs.
Johan Camargo hit his 19th home run in the sixth inning.
The victory gave Gwinnett its fourth consecutive 70-win season.
The Stripers will be back home Saturday for a 6:05 p.m. game. Kyle Wright (9-5) pitches for Gwinnett against Braxton Garrett (5-3) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
