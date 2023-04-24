LOGANVILLE - The Loganville High School girls soccer team fought Greater Atlanta Christian to a final shot.
Unfortunately, Haley Blanott’s header was hit well but it slid wide and allowed GAC to escape with a 2-1 win in a Class 5A second round playoff match at Red Devil Stadium.
The Spartans, 9-4-3, the AAA finalists from 2022, move to the third round at Northgate, who beat Union Grove 3-0 on Monday. Loganville, the champs from Region 8-AAAAA, ended a fine season at 14-3-2.
Loganville Coach Blakelee Linder cited her team’s health as a key factor in the season coming to an end.
“I feel all of our injuries finally caught up to us,” Linder said. “They were able to take the game to us in the second half.”
Loganville got an early goal and it held up for the rest of the first half. Greater Atlanta, however, was much better in the second half, with 10 of its 13 shots on goal coming in the final half.
“Loganville has such a talented team and it took us awhile to get into the match. Loganville got that first goal and it had us a little rattled. We felt this was going to be our first big AAAAA challenge as a smaller school,” said GAC Coach Tia Graves.
“Our mindset was better in the second half. We had a different energy and our speed of play was much better. I think we kind of wore them down.”
Loganville was front wing Izzy Sause was getting push and knocked around more in the second half and had to exit the game for some time. Linder had to save Blanott for the second half as her back injury limited her play.
Still, Loganville got the early lead when Asa Furby sent a corner kick toward the crowd around the goal. The shot was caught by a Spartan defender but she was off-balanced and fell into the goal with the ball. The own goal with 28:36 left in the first half gave Loganville a 1-0 lead.
Parker Bridges had a couple of long range shots and Sause had the best chance in the final two minutes of the half, but keeper Izzy Rigby made the save.
It took just three minutes for GAC to tie the match. Sydney Pace sent a 40-yard shot toward goal which Loganville keeper CC Hakvongsa stopped with her hands. But when she batted the ball down, a Spartan was there to boot in the ricochet.
Pace would have two more shots but Hakvongsa made each save to keep the match tied.
Spartan center Reese Black then found another avenue. She got behind the Loganville defense and weaved a shot by the Red Devil keeper to put GAC in front 2-1 at the 22:42 mark.
Three minutes later, Loganville’s top player, center Madison Bentil had her best shot of the match, ripping a 30-yarder that hit the top of the goal. The keeper batted it way.
Before Loganville could get their final two shots, Hakvongsa had save three shots on her end.
Bentil was able to get loose in the final 30 seconds and forced a corner kick. She made a good one, getting the header to Blanott but it fell wide with just under three seconds to play.
Loganville outshot the Spartans 18-13. Hokvongsa had nine saves. The Spartans had nine total, with two coming from the defenders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.