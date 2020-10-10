WALNUT GROVE — Walnut Grove turned in what might have been its best performance of the season, led by rusher Chad Walden, as they went toe to toe with Greenbrier.
Ultimately, it was the Warriors who landed the knockout punch as they overcame expectations to defeat the Wolfpack 21-7.
Things started promisingly for the Warriors as they took over on downs after stuffing a Wolfpack 4th down conversion attempt. Taking over on the 40, Walnut Grove drove down field to score on a 3-yard dash by Chad Walden. Brenden Hamrick knocked the kick through for a 7-0 lead.
The Wolfpack responded quickly, however, driving quickly into the red zone before scoring on an 8-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.
The teams then settled into a defensive dance, trading punts throughout the second half, with Greenbrier coming the closest to breaking the detente, missing a 27-yard field goal.
Walnut Grove received the kickoff to start the third quarter and then began a 5 minute, 48 second drive thst culminated in a 5-yard touchdown dash by Walden to retake the lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Warriors extended the lead with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Evan Welborn to Austin Coleman to move up to 21-7.
Greenbrier, down two scores, mounted a drive deep into Walnut Grove territory, but a quarterback sack on 4th and 12 ended the scoring threat with nearly 6 minutes left in the game.
Walnut Grove went three and out and punted back to the Wolfpack, but the Warrior defense stood up and forced it over on downs in four plays again.
This time, the Warriors picked up a first down, enabling them to run the clock out on a marquee win for the program.
