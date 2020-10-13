George Walton (3-0 overall) at Holy Innocents’ (2-3 overall)
Editor's Note: Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.
Despites its unbeaten record, the Bulldogs will be underdogs at home to a team with a losing mark.
That’s because all three of the Golden Bears’ losses have been to teams ranked among the top five in the state in their respective classifications.
They enjoyed a record-setting season last fall, winning 12 straight before falling to eventual state champ Eagles Landing Christian. They are currently ranked No. 8 in the Class A private school division.
The Bulldogs might have cracked the rankings if they’d played enough games. A win over Holy Innocents’ might get them in for the first time since they reached No. 5 in 2018.
