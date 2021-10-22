Clarke Central has established itself as the class of 8-AAAAA, having won the region the past two years. With last week’s win over Greenbrier, they virtually ensured a threepeat.
That leaves the rest of the league battling for the remaining three postseason bids. Despite their two region losses, the Red Devils could finish anywhere from second and a home playoff game to out of the postseason altogether.
To earn the former, they’ll need an upset of the Gladiators Friday night. The Red Devils traditionally play Clarke close and have won two of the past five games. But they’ll face a Gladiators team on a roll.
Since dropping its first two games of the season, Clarke has won five straight, all region games. The Gladiators had been solid on offense up until last Friday when they exploded for 76 points in a wild win over Greenbrier. It was the most points in a single game in the 51-year storied history of the program.
