Mat Redskins

Social Circle 144-pound wrestler Lance Thacker had a tough match Saturday against St. Francis but battled out a decision for four points. Thacker is a defending Georgia A champion. The Redskins romped to two easy wins for the A Sectional meet at Social Circle and will advance to State A meet at Trion next Saturday. Photo Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

SOCIAL CIRCLE - Domination. 

The Social Circle Redskins took a page from the celebrating Georgia Bulldogs by dismantling a four-team field Saturday morning at the Georgia A Preliminary Duals or Sectionals meet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.