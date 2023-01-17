SOCIAL CIRCLE - Domination.
The Social Circle Redskins took a page from the celebrating Georgia Bulldogs by dismantling a four-team field Saturday morning at the Georgia A Preliminary Duals or Sectionals meet.
The Redskins clinched a berth in the eight-team Georgia A State Tournament with blowout wins against Athens Christian and St. Francis.
Social Circle dropped only one out of the 28 matches on the menu. Against St. Francis, which advanced to the Sectional final with a 58-24 win over Bryan County, the Redskins won all 14. Only two of the 14 went to the referee’s decision and at least eight were first rotation pins.
Social Circle, now 24-2 in dual matches this season, routed Athens Christian 76-6 and then St. Francis 78-0. Redskins Wrestling Coach Randy Prater was elated.
“Very excited about going back to the State Tournament,” Prater said. “This now makes nine of the past 10 years we’ve qualified for state.
So that’s make a decade of success for this program.
“We know it gets tougher now. All eight teams going to Trion are good. We know Trion, Pisgah and Commerce are tough, but I would include us in that top four.”
Despite the sectional final romp past St. Francis, Prater complimented their wrestlers.
“St. Francis had some good kids. The two Paret brothers are really good. One of them gave (Lance) Thacker a tough match.”
Against Athens, Caden Prater, at 132, won on concession. Brent Cox, Conner Castillo, Austin Farmer, Jackson Eldridge and Dillon Evans won by pin or submission by the first rotation.
Braden Mitchell, in the 113-class, won in the second as Sean Crews and Jackson Ethridge.
Thacker won by concession against Athens but had to battle Paret in the final and that match went to the ref. He won by decision for four points.
Social Circle got first rotation pins at 120, 138, 150, 157, 165 and 215. C.J.Duren had to go the ref after narrowly escaping a back-flip pin. He got four points in the 126-pound class.
Still, it all added up to a 78-point romp.
