The good ones know when it’s time to walk away.
Alan Maddux was a good one.
The now-former Loganville softball coach spent the past 17 years building the school’s program into a state powerhouse. Winning 20-plus games and making the state tournament was a given. Region titles were common.
The only thing missing from his resume was a state championship. But he could have coached another 17 years and never earned a ring. And that’s no knock on his coaching ability but rather the reality behind the pursuit.
It takes more than superior talent to win the final game of a season and take home the golden trophy. It takes a little luck and a few breaks going your way. Unfortunately, Maddux was never the beneficiary of a fortuitous break at just the right moment.
But he was fortunate enough to cobble together 400 wins over the course of his illustrious career. That all of them came with the Red Devils was noteworthy, given the revolving-door nature of coaching jobs these days.
It doesn’t take long for a coach to wear out his welcome, for those inspirational talks to elicit eye rolls rather than fist bumps and high fives. Yet somehow, Maddux kept things fresh, constantly reloading each season with a new crop of winners.
It was only fitting the way his final game went down. Locked in an epic battle with Harris County in the Class AAAAA state semifinals last October, the Red Devils engineered the dream finish.
Bases loaded, two outs, bottom of the 10th, Brooklin Lippert lines a single for the walk-off win.
For the team, it meant they were a game away from the school’s first title in over two decades. As a bonus, Maddux had achieved his 400th victory.
I can’t help but think he knew that his next game would be his last, regardless of the result. Unfortunately, the Lady Devils lost to finish as state runner ups.
He gave it some time to let the hurt heal. And then he broke the news to his athletics director Jeff Segars in January.
Maddux and Segars began their careers at Loganville the same year, the former as an assistant baseball coach and the latter as a student teacher.
Maddux left for another job for a few years before returning while Segars stuck around and ultimately won five state titles. Segars relinquished the baseball program in 2021. He’d built a perennial powerhouse and knew it was time to hand it off to another man.
Maddux is now doing the same.
The good ones know when it’s time to walk away.
David Johnson is a sports correspondent for The Walton Tribune.
