Complacency can kill a successful program. With a highly successful baseball program like Loganville, which has won the past three Class AAAAA state titles, it would be easy to see how players and coaches could become complacent.
But this season, more than normal, there’s a renewed hunger from players and coaches to practice like every game could be your last. Players and coaches learned the hard way last season it could end in the blink of an eye.
“It was tough because we had a really good team last year,” Loganville head coach Jeff Segars said of COVID-19 ending the 2020 season before it had really even begun. “We went down to Perfect Game and win that event against IMG Academy. We had a really good group last year, but we’ve got a really good group this season as well.
“I think (COVID-19) made all the coaches and players hungry again. You take away something they love to do, and they see the importance of it.”
Segars and his 2021 Red Devils are looking to do something that hasn’t been done since 1957. Loganville can become the first team since Richmond Academy to win four straight state titles.
Led by a group of seniors that has seen the field since their sophomore seasons, Loganville is loaded with talent. Returning starters Brocker Way, Riley Cruce, Will Cawthon, Chan Haulk, Maven Farmer, Michael Mason, Jackson Daniel and UGA commit Daniel Braswell are all seniors that will anchor the 2020 squad while juniors Dawson Coe and Cooper Kennedy also started for the Red Devils last season.
“We’ve got some great seniors and some really good underclassmen that know how to win,” Segars said. “We’ve got a lot of competition for playing time. I don’t know how it’s all going to shake out, but I feel like every time we step on the field, we’re going to have a good group out there.”
Pitching wise, Coe and Cruce will lead the rotation along with Farmer. Trenton Burnett and Matthew Heard will also see substantial time on the mound.
“I just want our guys to do what we know they can do,” Segars said. “Stay within themselves. Get on base, run bases well, play good defense and throw strikes and I think we’ll have a good club.”
Loganville wrapped up its annual Georgia Peach Invitational on Saturday after going 2-1 on the weekend to move to 4-1 overall on the year.
