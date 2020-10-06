Walton County’s volleyball teams are entering the final stretch of the 2020 regular season and several players have already recorded standout campaigns on the court.
Loganville
Coach Joe King’s Loganville High School squad enters the final week of its regular season at 15-18 overall and 2-3 in region play.
Juniors Grace Hodges and Jamie Thomas have both had standout seasons. Hodges has 46 kills, eight solo blocks (34 total) and 21 aces. Thomas has 96 kills with six solo blocks (21 total) and 39 aces.
Teammate Makayla Stolarik, a sophomore, has 134 kills with 15 total blocks. Stolarik also had 130 digs and 45 aces.
Allie Gubash has also contributed to the team’s success as the junior has 144 kills, 178 digs and 47 aces.
The Lady Devils were scheduled to play at region foe Clarke Central on Tuesday and will host Jackson County on Thursday in another region match.
Walnut Grove
Following a hectic offseason which saw the team have to quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns, the Lady Warriors have experienced a coaching change during the middle of the season.
Coach Ashley Benedict stepped down and athletic director Taylor Brooks is now guiding the program.
The team has overcome these detractions and is 8-16 overall and 3-2 in region going into the final week of the regular season.
Seniors Emily Hyman and Chassidy King have been the team captains for the Lady Warriors.
Walnut Grove swept region foe Eastside in its last outing and will travel to Greenbrier on Thursday for another 8-AAAAA matchup.
George Walton
At 12-13 overall and 3-2 in region play, the Lady Bulldogs have benefited from several strong court performances in 2020.
Junior Delaney Sims has 132 assists, 59 aces, 74 digs and 165 kills. Junior Abby Wright has 31 aces, 114 digs, 12 assists and 126 kills with 24 total blocks.
Sophomore Kelsey Gasaway has 247 assists, 46 aces, 124 digs and 137 kills.
GWA, coached by Amanda Riser, has weathered a tough region season schedule playing several larger nonregion foes with wins against Grayson, Collins Hills and Winder-Barrow.
The Lady Dogs will wrap up the regular season Thursday against Peachtree Academy on the road.
In Region 8-A (private), Athens Academy is the top team at 5-0 followed by Tallulah Falls (4-1) and GWA (3-2.)
Loganville Christian
Coach Mark Dossett returned to lead the LCA Lady Lions in 2020 and the team is currently 2-3 in region and 9-18 overall.
The team has completed its regular season schedule and is now preparing for the 8-A tournament. LCA fell to nonregion foe Hart County 2-0 on Oct. 1.
The Lady Lions are currently fourth in the Region 8-A private school rankings. LCA defeated region opponent Athens Christian School 25-12, 25-21 on Sept. 29.
Monroe Area
It has been a tough season for the Lady Canes to say the least.
Coach Nicole Richards predicted during the summer it would be a rebuilding season for Monroe Area. The team returned just three varsity players and then lost most of its offseason practice time due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Going into the final week of the season Monroe Area stood at 0-15 overall and 0-8 in region play. The team’s final regular season match is Wednesday against nonregion foe Madison County on the road in Danielsville.
Hart County is 8-0 in Region 8-AAA play followed by Oconee County at 7-1. East Jackson is 5-5 while Franklin County is 1-7.
