There are still plenty of unanswered questions about the Georgia Tech football program as Geoff Collins begins his second season as head coach.
The one mostly commonly heard — more than how many victories to expect — involve the quarterback. More specifically, who will start at quarterback?
Collins, who went 3-8 in his first year, has tried to downplay the conversation, sometimes asking why people aren’t as concerned with who’s starting at right guard or free safety. He’ll typically default to the answer that the starting quarterback will be whoever can help the Yellow Jackets win games.
Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude admitted, “Everybody is asking that question.”
It was a problem last season when Tobias Oliver and Lucas Johnson each got two starts before the staff settled on James Graham. Oliver was moved to wide receiver and used effectively as a kick returner. Johnson could never get healthy, saw the writing on the wall and transferred to San Diego State.
That leaves Graham as the incumbent. He started eight games, threw for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns — despite seven picks and a 45.1 completion percentage – and ran for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Although his growth at the position was evident, he faces strong competition to hang onto the job.
“James had a huge learning curve and he got thrown out there and had to learn on the fly,” Patenaude said. “It’s cool that he was able to do that.”
He will be challenged by Jordan Yates, who played three games last year but retained his redshirt status, and true freshmen Tucker Gleason and Jeff Sims, a pair of highly recruited players from Florida.
“As tough as it’s been (to have limited practices because of COVID-19), it’s been very good for the young guys to sit back and learn football,” Patenaude said. “We’ve spent a lot of time talking about the basic concepts of football. It’s really helped in their development. You can see that all the guys are going to the right spot most of the time and that wasn’t the case last year.”
There’s plenty of youth scattered throughout the roster on offense.
Top rusher Jordan Mason (899 yards, seven touchdowns) and Jerry Howard are both experienced and Jamious Griffin showed flashes last season as a true freshman.
The receivers are led by Ahmarean Brown, who caught seven touchdown passes as a true freshman, Adonicas Sanders and Malachi Carter, who each have big-play potential. The group will be helped by the addition of Miami transfer Marquis Ezzard, a four-star prospect who had to sit out last year.
Dylan Leonard and Dylan Deveney both earned playing time in 2019, but have big shoes to fill with the departure of Tyler Davis to the NFL.
The offensive line has experience, but still suffers from a lack of size. It will help to have center Kenny Cooper back from labrum surgery, but it hurt when Vanderbilt transfer Devin Cochran opted out of the season because of COVID concerns. Newcomers like Wing Green, a 6-foot-7, 285-pound true freshman, will get a shot.
The defense starts with an experienced, talented group in the secondary. Juanyeh Thomas should be one of the bests safeties in the ACC and running mate Tariq Carpenter delivers some jarring tackles. Cornerback Tre Swilling and Zamari Walton return at cornerback, leaving just one unsettled spot left by the graduation of Christian Campbell. Collins assigns jersey number based on effort, so it’s no surprise that Thomas, Carpenter and Swilling wore No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3.
The linebacking crew is solid with sixth-year senior and tackling machine David Curry, Quez Jackson and Charlie Thomas, who may have the best football instincts on the roster and made a successful transition from the secondary a year ago.
The defensive line remains the biggest question mark. The Yellow Jackets were undersized and young last season, but have focused on adding and reshaping weight, getting stronger and more prepared for the rigors of the ACC.
“They’re pretty focused and ready to play,” defensive line coach Larry Knight said. “The guys are fighting to be the ones who get a lot of playing time.
Kelton Dawson started seven games and looks like the most promising. Others expected to make an impact are T.K. Chimedza, Chris Martin, Mike Lockhart and Antwan Owens, who will be used at tackle and end. True freshman Akelo Stone has made big strides and “is the most mature freshman we’ve ever had,” Knight said.
The punting gig is secure with Pressley Harvin III, who averaged 44.8 yards and is a cinch to get a shot at the NFL. With Brenton King’s decision to enter the transfer portal, the Yellow Jackets will have a new kicker. There are five kickers on the roster.
With the ACC opting to play a 10-game conference schedule, plus one non-conference opponent, the Georgia Tech schedule looks quite different. The Yellow Jackets open on Sept. 12 at Florida State and play their first home game on Sept. 19 against Central Florida.
Other home games are Oct. 9 – a rare Friday game – against Louisville, Oct. 17 against Clemson, Oct. 31 against Notre Dame (but at Bobby Dodd Stadium instead of Mercedes-Benz Stadium as originally scheduled), Nov. 14 against Pitt and Nov. 28 against Duke.
Other road games are Sept. 26 at Syracuse, Oct. 25 at Boston College, Nov. 21 at Miami and Dec. 5 at North Carolina State. n
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.