SANDY SPRINGS — Holy Innocents’ Episcopal opened the high school football season with three games against ranked opponents.
Those dates resulted in tough losses. Unfortunately for Loganville Christian, the tied turned Friday when the teams met for the first time.
The host Bears ran to a 42-6 on Friday afternoon at Baker Field.
Holy Innocents’ scored on its first two possessions and never looked back, cruising to the victory in a nonregion matchup of Class A-Private schools.
It was the third straight game for Holy Innocents’ against teams from Region 8-A (Private), after losing to Prince Avenue Christian last week. The Bears travel to Athens Christian on Friday.
Marshall Nichols led the Bears (1-3) on a five-play, 44-yard drive that he capped with a 3-yard touchdown run. Chris Carrillo was true on the first of his six point-after kicks.
LCA (1-3) fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Holy Innocents’ then launched a 46-yard drive including Drew Bomar’s 13-yard touchdown run around the left end.
Holy Innocents’ reached the end zone twice in the second quarter, on TyQuann Alexander’s 9-yard run and a 22-yard pass from Nichols to Zach Jackson.
Nichols had his second touchdown of the night midway through the third quarter.
The Lions answered with a 60-yard pass to Hunter Hampton from Brent Taylor for a touchdown. Holy Innocents’ blocked the point-after.
Holy Innocents’ tacked on a final score on a 9-yard touchdown run by Wyatt Lybrook. The clock ran through fourth quarter.
LCA is idle on Friday.
