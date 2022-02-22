And now we know why they play the games on the court and not on paper.
For at least three of our local teams, the way they finished the regular season hardly reflected how they would perform in their respective region tournaments. Two who entered their tournament as the top seed were knocked from their lofty perch while another who entered as a four seed took the region championship.
Following is the results of the region tournaments involving our local boys and where they’ll open state tournament.
Monroe Area. After stumbling through an 11-16 regular season and finishing fourth in Region 8-AAA, the Hurricanes might have been content just to make it to the state tournament. Instead, they reeled off three straight wins for the first time this season to earn the top seed out of Region 8-AAA.
The opened with a 62-56 win over Stephens County, setting up a pair of thrilling games en route to the title. Facing top-seeded Hart County in the seminfinals, they held on for a 44-43 win.
They followed that with an overtime victory over second-seeded Franklin County 61-56.
They will host Ringgold, the fourth seed out of Region, tonight at 7.
Walnut Grove (22-5): The Warriors entered the Region 8-AAAAA tournament as the top seed and were ranked No. 6 in the state in their classification. They were assured a state berth and were given a bye into the semifinals.
Matched up against Clarke Central, a team they had beaten a week earlier in the regular-season finale, the Warriors fell 67-61.
The Gladiators were the only team to beat Walnut Grove in region play.
The Warriors bounced back to beat Greenbrier in the consolation game to salvage the third seed. They will travel to Atlanta to face Midtown (formerly Grady), the runner up in Region 6, tonight at 7.
Loganville (16-10): The Red Devils improved their lot in the Region 8-AAAAA tournament, entering as a third seed but finishing runner up to earn a home game in the opening round of state.
Loganville opened the tournament with an easy win over Apalachee followed by an upset of second-seed Greenbrier. That set up an unexpected championship showdown with Clarke Central, who was the fifth seed and had upset top-seeded Walnut Grove a day earlier.
The Gladiators prevailed in a thriller, 46-45.
They will host Jackson-Atlanta, the third seed out of Region 6, tonight at 7:30.
Social Circle (27-0). After the Redskins rolled through the regular season, winning their Region 8-A public games by an average of 35 points, the league tournament seemed to be a foregone conclusion.
And it was as they swept a pair of games to take the region’s top seed into the state tournament.
They defeated Commerce 86-53 in the semifinals and Towns County 69-39 in the finals to remain unbeaten on the season.
Now Social Circle begins its quest for history, trying to become the first boys team from Walton County to win a GHSA state title.
They are ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps and No. 4 by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
They will host Atlanta Classical Academy, the fourth seed out of Region 6 public, tonight at 6:30.
George Walton (17-5): On the bright side, the Bulldogs made the state tournament for second straight year after snapping a nine-year postseason drought last winter. But instead of opening at home, GWA will have to hit the road after stumbling in its Region 8-A private tournament,
The table was set perfectly for the Bulldogs. They won the regular-season league crown and were hosting the region tournament. But they came out flat in the tournament opener and fell to Prince Avenue, a team they’d already beaten twice.
They bounced back in the consolation game, beating Athens Christian to secure the third seed. They’ll face Region 6-A private runner up Mt. Pisgah in the first round of the Class A private tournament on tonight at 6:30.
