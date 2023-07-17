Kylan Fryar is a big-game player.
As a freshman, he was thrown into to fire as the starting quarterback at Loganville Christian Academy last fall. As would be expected, he had his struggles.
But in the biggest games of the year against the Lions arch rivals, he thrived. He exceeded 100-yards passing for the first time against Social Circle, completing 11-of-15 passes for 105 yards.
In the season finale against Bethlehem Christian, he compiled 170 yards and a touchdown.
But he saved his biggest game for George Walton Academy, completing 10-of-13 for 190 yards and a TD.
While all were blowout losses, Fryar showed he can both survive and thrive in the most difficult of situations. He also gained valuable experience that could be help the Lions rebound from a 2-8 season.
For new LCA head coach Nathan Murphy, entering his inaugural season with a starting quarterback already locked in is a huge bonus.
“He’s a great leader, a head coach on the field, and someone you can really lean on,” Murphy said.
Murphy has leaned on him already, putting him through numerous drills to determine his arm strength, field vision, and accuracy.
Fryar continued to show his athletic skills in basketball and track. He was the Lions’ best defensive player in helping them reach the GIAA Final Four in Macon last March.
Then in late April at Strong Rock Christian, Fryar won a silver medal in the GIAA-AAA boys 300 meter hurdles. It was the best event finish for any private school athlete from Walton County at the state meet.
At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Fryar has the physical makeup to be an impact player. From what he’s seen so far, Murphy compares him to Deshan Watson, who led Gainesville to a state title and Clemson to a national championship before moving on to the NFL.
“He’s just the ideal athlete who can do it all,” Murphy said. “And the fact that he’s just a sophomore, he’s got so much potential.”
While Fryar has the size, speed, and power to be a dual threat quarterback, Murphy hopes to mole him into more of a pocket passer.
“He sees the field well and can make all the throws,” Murphy said. “And we’re also trying to limit to amount of contact he takes.”
Raising his game to another level, and keeping him healthy and on the field, will be key to helping LCA raise its program to another level.
