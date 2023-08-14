Monroe Area football 2023

Monroe Area quarterback Dylan Hamby and the offensive line go over a video replay of an offensive series against Eastside Thursday at the Purple Pit. Monroe opens its season Aug. 18 at home against Loganville. Jeff Byrd photo | The Walton Tribune

With its season opener with Loganville looming next week, Monroe Area kept things pretty vanilla and bland in its tune-up scrimmage game with visiting Eastside Thursday night.

The Purple Hurricanes held out six players, all starters, and basically just tried to get through the affair without anyone getting hurt. That part went well.

