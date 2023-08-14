With its season opener with Loganville looming next week, Monroe Area kept things pretty vanilla and bland in its tune-up scrimmage game with visiting Eastside Thursday night.
The Purple Hurricanes held out six players, all starters, and basically just tried to get through the affair without anyone getting hurt. That part went well.
The bad news is the Canes’ offensive line did not play very well against a stout Eastside front six. The Eagles held Monroe Area to a single first down in the first half.
The Canes had a chance at a 43-yard field from Ricky Valdivanos to end the first half but one of Monroe’s young linemen did not get on the field and the clock ran out before a kick could be made.
Monroe Area Coach Kevin Reach was not happy, slamming down his play-sheet.
Eastside scored twice in the third quarter and left the Purple Pit with a 20-0 win. Monroe, meanwhile, will use the non-contest to correct things with the offense going into the big rival game with Loganville.
“We had five or six starters not play, so I wasn’t worried about the score, somewhat,” Reach said.
The Canes held out starting safeties Russell Hunley and Blake Raffield. The pair also share a starting wide receiver role. Darrion (Flash) Manuel, the Canes’ lead back sat out as did standout nose tackle Brandon Green.
“I thought our defense played well other than the little hitch pass where our (back-up) safety missed the tackle. But that was a young kid in there because Raff and Hunley weren’t in there.
“Offensively, they’re (Eastside) are pretty good. They are big across the defensive front. And us, we didn’t show much,” Reach said.
One player who did standout for the Canes was outside linebacker Charles Manga. Manga had a couple of sacks and a fumble recovery.
Backup quarterback Ezra Harrison led the Canes’ lone sustained drive that reached the Eastside 5 in the third quarter. It led to a Valdivanos’ 22-yard field goal that went wide. Harrison had a 12-yard scramble for a first down while Christian Padgett had a 25-yard run, the largest gain of the night.
