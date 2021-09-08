The Redskins continue their redemption tour with a trip to Eatonton to face the War Eagles. It will be their next-to-last non-region game, and maybe the toughest.
Social Circle opened the season with a win over George Walton, a team it had never beaten in five tries, followed by a shutout of Providence. Last Friday, after having lost to Walnut Grove by 26 points a year earlier, they came within a touchdown of an upset.
Against Putnam County, the Redskins will be looking for payback after being pummeled 45-0 last September.
After an impressive run under Ben Reaves, the former Walnut Grove head coach, Putnam struggled for six season from 2012 to 20117, managing just one winning season and playoff appearance over that stretch.
But since Shaun Pope took over the program in 2018, the War Eagles have been on a slow but steady upward trajectory. They went 3-7 and 5-6 his first two years. But they had a breakout season in 2020 with a 9-2 record.
They key for the War Eagles has been the performance of quarterback Gerald Kilgore and running back Cedrion Brundage. The duo combined for 357 yards rushing and six touchdowns in last year’s win over Social Circle.
They are back and led Putnam to a pair of impressive wins. Putnam opened the season with a 37-0 shutout of Morgan County, and they followed that up by blanking Jasper County 69-0.
