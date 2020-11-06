COMMERCE — Jackson Ellerbee ran for three touchdowns Friday and his younger brother, Ben, tacked on another as George Walton Academy routed Banks County 34-7 in a nonregion high school football game.
The 10th-ranked Bulldogs got an early lead on Jackson Ellerbee’s 24-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the game. Jake Whitten added a 2-yard score, followed by another Jackson Ellerbee score on a 9-yard run with 2:56 to go before halftime.
Jackson Ellerbee made it 28-0 with a touchdown just less than three minutes into the second half. Ben Ellerbee’s score, a 2-yard run, was early in the fourth. Sully Croker was 4-for-4 on point-after kicks.
Roman Haynes got Banks County (1-7) on the board with a 53-yard run. Cade Simmons had the PAT.
GWA (6-1) is back home Friday against fourth-ranked Athens Academy.
