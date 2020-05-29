We are past the midway mark of May which typically means a time of great anxiousness for fans of college football.
The pain in the pit of fans’ stomachs tends to become more evident by May at the point we are finished with signing days, spring practices and spring games. Thoughts are typically turning toward kickoff for the first weekend of games.
As we all know things are different now. We hope the 2020 season goes on without delays or canceled games (or season), but there remains a great deal of uncertainty as of this writing.
The next month will likely tell the story. If the season is going to start on time, then preseason work has to begin at some point and, in all reality, sooner than later.
We have gone a long time without an actual live sporting event. I am referring to games and not so much the NFL draft.
There was going to be so much intrigue in the Southeastern Conference alone for 2020. New head coaches at several schools, a defending national champion, a former national champion looking to get back to the top, a contender trying to clear the final hurdle and upsets possible most weeks.
It’s doubtful Ed Orgeron will ever be doubted again in terms of his coaching ability. Certainly he has improved as a head job similar to how each of us improve at our job the longer we have been there.
The 2019 national title was an impressive and dominant performance by the Tigers. It would have been difficult to duplicate under any circumstances but there will be many new story lines for LSU this fall (assuming the season is actually played).
A new quarterback, a new offensive coordinator and the burden of carrying the bullseye on their back are just some of the question marks the Tigers have to deal with.
Alabama, which came as close as anyone to defeating LSU last season, should never be overlooked. The talent will always be there, Nick Saban is still the coach and the Crimson Tide actually had some stability in going from one season to the next at offensive and defensive coordinator. Alabama’s offensive line coach remains the same as well as other assistants.
The Crimson Tide fan base and players are hungry for another national title. Don’t be shocked if they get it for the upcoming season.
Georgia has been close under Kirby Smart but often the final step is the toughest to take. The Bulldogs have had Alabama on the ropes twice but both times failed to finish the drill. The teams will meet in the regular season this year and it is never easy to win at Alabama.
Florida is primed for its breakthrough season for Dan Mullen, who had done a solid job of rebuilding the mess he inherited. The Gators have the talent and coaching on both sides of the football to make it to the SEC title game. Speaking of final steps, however, Florida has to find a way to defeat Georgia to get there.
Look for Mississippi State to lead the conference in passing yards in the next few years. With Mike Leach’s pass-first and pass-often offenses, look for some extremely long games when teams play the Bulldogs.
Lane Kiffin returns to big-time football at Ole Miss and revenge can be a powerful motivator. That is true in all phases of life including football. Mark your calendar for the day the Rebels meet the Crimson Tide. Kiffin will pull out all the stops in this one to defeat Saban.
Mark Stoops has done a solid job at Kentucky but the program has a ceiling and the Wildcats have been bumping their head on it the last few years. Kentucky has become the third best team in the East and that is an accomplishment in itself.
Auburn’s offense will also post impressive stats with Chad Morris now calling the plays. The former SMU and Arkansas head coach seems to be the best fit as an offensive coordinator. Just look back at his time in that position at Clemson to fully grasp way.
Arkansas made a surprise choice in Sam Pittman for its new head coach. Pittman, the former offensive line coach at Georgia, has a deep hole to climb out of it. In all reality, Arkansas has not been the same since Bobby Petrino was head coach.
Yes, Petrino has some negative baggage but look back at what his teams accomplished while he was there. The way it ended had nothing to do with his teams’ performance on the playing field.
There have been no cancellations or game delays for 2020 as of this writing. If (a key word) things go on as scheduled then the opening games on Aug. 29 include:
•Notre Dame vs. Navy (in Dublin, Ireland)
•California at UNLV
•Hawaii at Arizona
•Idaho State at New Mexico
•New Mexico State at UCLA
•UC Davis at Nevada
•Marshall at East Carolina
While none of these are particularly marquee matchups, if they take place then it means college football for 2020 is returning with some normalcy. Let’s hope that is the case.