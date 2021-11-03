Game of the Week
- Who: Hart County (7-1, 3-1) at Monroe Area (9-0, 4-0)
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: The Purple Pit, Monroe
- Series: Hart County leads series 24-10
- Last: Monroe Area 19, Hart County 16 (Nov. 20, 2020)
Clarity or chaos. That will be the result of the regular season ending showdown between these two region rivals.
If Monroe wins, it’ll claim the region title for the first time in three years. A Hart win would result in a three-way tie for first with Oconee County. A coin flip would then decide the champion of what has been the toughest Class AAA region in the state this fall.
Four teams have been ranked among the top 10 at some point. The Hurricanes currently sit at No. 3 while the Bulldogs come in at No. 9.
Hart’s only loss was to Oconee County. The Bulldogs feature an explosive offense, which is averaging 41 points a game. They are led by running back Nori Moore, who carried the ball 22 ties for 320 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win over East Jackson.
The Hurricanes will counter with one of the stingiest defenses in the state, allowing just eight points a game. The unit is led by senior end Bernard Manga, who has 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.