TOCCOA — Monroe Area picked up a crucial win in Region 8-AAA Friday night with a thrilling 34-24 high school football victory over previously unbeaten Stephens County on the Indians home turf.
The Indians drew first blood in the contest, scoring with 8:14 left to play in the first quarter with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Ben Stowe to Corey Richie.
Monroe Area answered on the ensuing drive a 2-yard quarterback keeper touchdown from Selatian Straughter, but had the extra point attempt blocked, leaving the score at 7-6 in favor of Stephens County.
The Indians extended their lead in the second with a 25-yard field goal by Colton Bartmas, but Monroe Area was able to take the lead with an Alan Jones 18-yard rushing touchdown with 4:40 left in the first half.
The Hurricanes added another score just before the intermission on a 10-yard quarterback keeper from Straughter to take a 20-10 lead into the locker room.
Stephens County’s offense struck quick in the third with a big 49-yard touchdown pass from Stowe to Cam’ron Lacy that made it 20-17 with 7:55 left in the third.
Just before the end of the third, Stephens County hit another big play when Lacy caught a 82-yard touchdown pass that catapulted the Indians back into the lead at 24-20.
However, Monroe Area answered with a 7-yard touchdown by Straughter to retake the lead 27-24.
Monroe Area notched one final score, a 1-yard QB sneak by Straughter, that put the proverbial nail in the coffin with 2:55 to make it 34-24.
The Hurricanes return home next week to host perennial 8-AAA basement dweller East Jackson (2-4, 0-1) while Stephens County plays host to Franklin County (3-2, 0-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.