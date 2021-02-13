ATHENS, Ga. — George Walton Academy will play for its boys high school region basketball championship.
The Bulldogs knocked off Athens Christian 57-48 Saturday night to advance to the finals of the Region 8-A (Private) tournament. GWA (11-11) will play Athens Academy or Tallulah Falls in the finals Wednesday.
The region’s Player of the Year, Noah Hicks, scored the first 7 points of the night for George Walton Academy and helped the Bulldogs to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter.
But the Eagles rallied to take a 23-22 lead at halftime. Athens Christian led 33-29 after three quarters.
Kennedy Johnson hit two foul shots with 4.1 seconds left for GWA to tie the game 42-42 and force overtime.
The Bulldogs dominated in the extra period. In the late minutes, Johnson made nine free throws — out of his 11 on the night — and Hicks added five.
Hicks, a junior, led all scorers with 19 points. Johnson chipped in 14.
Sophomores Reese Gelsthorpe and Chase Jocelyn each had 8 points and senior Hayden Blanz added 7.
Ethan Christian led AC (10-8) with 15 points. Senior Nalen Curry had 14 points and junior Johness Davis added 11.
Regardless of the outcome of the region championship, GWA will play host to a first-round state tournament game.
GWA 74, Loganville Christian 64
At Athens, George Walton Academy battled with in-county rival Loganville Christian for much of the game before pulling away Wednesday with a 74-64 victory.
GWA led 14-11, 29-25 and 46-43 at the quarter breaks.
Noah had 22 points, Johnson 16, Blanz 10, Jocelyn 9 and Gelsthorpe 8.
Senior Cameron Frye of LCA (3-12) led all scorers with 27 points. Larry Kennedy, a fellow senior, added 12 points.
