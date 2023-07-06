Walnut Grove’s Cameron Selman

Walnut Grove’s Cameron Selman (8) will be a two-way threat and an Walton Tribune Elite 11 for the Warriors this fall. Selman took over much of the running back load Tuesday at the Social Circle padded camp in the absence of Emadd Howard. Selman will be counted on to start at outside linebacker on defense as well. Jeff Byrd photo | The Walton Tribune

 Brett Fowler

If you’re glancing down the stat sheet from last fall, Cameron Selman’s name won’t jump out at you.

But if you’re an opposing back, you probably remember No. 8 for Walnut Grove.

