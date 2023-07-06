If you’re glancing down the stat sheet from last fall, Cameron Selman’s name won’t jump out at you.
But if you’re an opposing back, you probably remember No. 8 for Walnut Grove.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 7:30 am
If you’re glancing down the stat sheet from last fall, Cameron Selman’s name won’t jump out at you.
But if you’re an opposing back, you probably remember No. 8 for Walnut Grove.
“He could have played anywhere on the field.” said Warriors head coach Robert Andrews of his returning linebacker. “He’s a jack-of-all-trades. But we didn’t want to burn him out of risk getting him hurt.”
Selman was sixth overall on the team in tackles. But he was second in tackles for losses with 12, underscoring his ability to create chaos for opposing offenses.
His defensive numbers should increase substantially this year, given that the five players in front of him all graduated.
But given the heavy losses on offense as well, Andrews won’t be a reluctant to increase Selman’s workload. He’ll be part of a backfield that includes Amadd Howard, who set a school record last fall for most rushing yards in a single season.
“This year, he’s definitely going to be a two-way player,” Andrews said.
Andrews compares Selman to Aaron Beasley, who led the University of Tennessee in tackles last fall as a linebacker.
Andrews coached Beasley at Bowdon when Beasley was a freshman and sophomore. He later transferred to Heard County, where he helped win a state championship as the school’s leading tackler and rusher.
Andrews recalls coaches having a hard time slotting Beasley into a particular position.
“We always wondered, what position does he project to at the next level,” Andrews said.
That scenario could play out this year for Selman. He’s a proven disruptor on defense. Now he’ll get to show his skills as a runner.
“He’s very similar to Aaron,” Andrews said of Selman, who enters preseason practice at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds. “He can play anywhere and have an impact.
“Of course, he’s got to get bigger and stronger. But if he keeps working, he could be getting some bigger attention his senior year.”
