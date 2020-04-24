A day after the 2019 baseball season came to an inglorious conclusion (5-22 overall and 1-17 in 8-AAA), Monroe Area manager Chad Kitchens convened with his expected returners to lay out plans for the following spring.
In particular, he zeroed in on his half dozen rising seniors, emphasizing their importance in the off-season ahead. He let them know exactly what he expected of them and what it would take to be successful.
The plan was nothing new. It was something he’d presented many times before. The biggest difference this time, however, was in how it was received.
“They really bought in and literally did everything I asked,” Kitchens said.
Admittedly, he’s had more talented teams overall. But never before has he had one more committed to the cause, particularly a senior class, which included Tristen Malcom, Garrett Dove, Ethan Phillips, Walker Bell, Cody Cook and Silas Griffeth.
It made Kitchens’ job so much easier.
“It’s one thing when a coach gets on you,” the Hurricanes manager noted. “But when your buddies are on your case, it’s a whole different thing.”
The off-season investments provided immediate dividends when the new year began. Monroe won seven of its first eight games and rocketed to No. 6 in the state Class AAA rankings.
Unfortunately, their region slate started out against the league’s top two teams, Jefferson and Morgan County, and the Hurricanes found themselves overmatched. But a more forgiving schedule loomed, giving the team hopes of ending a 12-year state tournament drought.
So it was with profound sadness that the 2020 campaign came to a grinding halt with half a regular schedule still remaining and a historic season within grasp. The sensational six seniors had worked so hard, sacrificed so much, and willed their teammates to unforeseen heights.
But now all their hard work had come to naught, or so it seemed. But Kitchens won’t hear of such talk.
Without a functioning crystal ball, it’s impossible to know how things would have turned out for the Hurricanes. Maybe they run out of gas down the stretch and conclude with a sub-.500 record. More likely, Kitchens thinks they would have been battling for one of the top four seeds in the region and that elusive spot in the postseason.
But one thing he knows for certain: These seniors have left behind a legacy.
They’ll leave a gaping hole to be filled by next year’s team. They comprised five of the top six hitters and accounted for over half of the team’s RBI and runs scored.
But more important than their statistical contributions, they demonstrated to the underclassmen what it takes to be a winner.
As their manager rightfully noted, when the six seniors look back on their careers, they won’t remember region titles or runs at state championship. But they’ll know they helped set the program on a winning course.