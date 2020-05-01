It’s tough getting older. For me the toughest part is not necessarily the aches and pains of being almost half a century in years (although that is certainly one part) but rather the older we get the more loss we are going to experience.
It happens with older family members as well as other things we hold dear from our childhood.
I’ve always found it difficult to see parts of my youth gone. It happened again recently and admittedly my thoughts have been on my formative teenager years in recent days since I heard the news.
Joe Pedicino is a name familiar to anyone in this area who was a professional wrestling fan in the 1980s. Pedicino’s Superstars of Wrestling television show aired in the Atlanta market for years beginning in 1985 on WATL.
The show would change television stations homes a few times during its decade long run due to independent stations becoming part of a network. That was why the popular show left WATL as the station became Atlanta’s first Fox affiliate which mean the station would not have blocks of air time to fill anymore.
Pedicino passed away in April after a long health battle due to a stroke. His wife and Superstars of Wrestling co-host Boni Blackstone posted videos in recent months about Joe’s condition and it was clear from seeing the physical condition he was in that he did not have much longer.
The idea for the Superstars of Wrestling show was something Pedicino pitched to the bosses at WATL in 1985. Pedicino sold advertising for the station and he believed a weekly block of wrestling shows would have much higher rating than a movie or re-run of an old television show.
He couldn’t have been more right. The show started with two hours on Saturday nights featuring professional wrestling from Memphis and Dallas. Eventually the Superstars of Wrestling would begin to expand with an additional hour and then another one and another one until at its peak there would two hours on Saturday morning and six and a half hours that evening.
Initially Pedicino hosted the show on his own. He would eventually hold a “contest” to find a co-host and it was Blackstone who won. Their on-air chemistry led to chemistry off the television screen as they began dating.
At first the pair kept their relationship a secret not just from fans but from others at the station. They would always come to work and leave in separate vehicles.
Many joked with Pedicino about the relationship being a “beauty and the beast” pairing as he was known as the “round man of sound” while Blackstone was a thin, young blonde beauty queen who portrayed an aura of innocent in the rough-and-tumble world of professional wrestling. There was clearly a connection between the two though.
For myself, the show, as well as pro wrestling, became additive. My friends and I were able to watch wrestling promotions from the across the country. Pro wrestling has been described as a soap opera for men. You had to tune in each week to see what was going to happen on the various wrestling shows as well catch the antics of Joe and Boni in the WATL studios.
One highlight every year was the Wrestlethon telecast on which Superstars of Wrestling would air for 24 consecutive hours. Wrestlethon was used as a way to raise funds for various causes in the Atlanta area. One year saw thousands of dollars raised for two Atlanta police officers injured in the line of duty.
Pedicino also created, along with legendary commentator Gordon Solie, a show called “Pro Wrestling This Week” which updated fans on wrestling happenings around the world. The show was syndicated throughout the United States.
In addition, Pedicino helped form various local wrestling promotions in Georgia and later would help create the Global Wrestling Federation based out of Dallas.
After the show had to move from WATL I wasn’t able to watch each week as I could not pick up the new UHF station it was one. At my house we did not have cable or a satellite dish at this time and my hours upon hours of wrestling on Saturday nights had come to an end.
The show continued through the mid-’90s on an even smaller station in Rome but that was also one my television could not catch the signal for.
Pedicino was an icon for my circle of friends as every Monday morning at school we would discuss what happened in the various wrestling promotions. Those were good times void of the stress of the world we all live in today. We had it good and we knew it.
The passing of Joe Pedicino is another piece of my childhood that is now gone. It’s sad partly because I know losses of this nature are going to continue in coming years.
I’ve always remember hearing Pedicino’s voice telling us “it’s 8 o’clock, it’s Saturday night and in Atlanta that means it’s time for Superstars of Wrestling….”