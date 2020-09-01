Robert Andrews, head coach of the Walnut Grove High School football team, insists his team is not rebuilding.
If it seems that way, it may be in part due to a disappointing season last year, when his young team was plagued by injuries that left them stretched to the limit to fill vital positions and hurt them at skill positions when some of their best athletes were relegated to the bench for weeks at a time to find time to heal.
“We had three starters who had season-ending injuries before the season even started last year,” Andrews said. “But we are still young. Those guys are all back and I expect them to explode this year.”
The advantage of having such a young team last year is all his skill players are back this year, healthy and ready to go.
“We have talented kids who have worked hard to make themselves better players,” Andrews said. “It’s a good group of guys. They care about this program and they care about each other. We’re building it up brick by brick.”
So as the Warriors work to build, not rebuild, a better program, Andrews has high hopes for his approaching third season.
“Our goal is to be the best we can,” Andrews said. “We are focusing on the process. The results will follow.”
Of course, much of this is complicated by circumstances outside of the usual concerns on a football field, as COVID-19 has hovered over the upcoming season for months. Spring practices were canceled due to the pandemic, and in recent weeks, the Georgia High School Association postponed the season by two weeks, leaving future alterations to the season possible but up in the air for an uncertain atmosphere around the fall.
Andrews said his team is not focused on that uncertainty, though, but on those aspects of the season they can affect.
“We can only control the things we can control,” Andrews said.
One thing they can control, Andrews said, is choosing the best players for each position, an annual procedure he feels is in the best situation he’s had since arriving in Walnut Grove three years ago.
“This is the first year we have good competition for every position,” Andrews said. “We’re tweaking things here and there in our personnel and we can afford to do that because we have good players fighting for the starting spot at every single position.”
Andrews hesitates to point out his best prospects, simply because he has far more than he could list in a single breath.
“I might have three guys who are all poised to break out and if I only mention two of them, it might be the third who blows up the biggest,” Andrews said.
But he did mention a few players he has high expectations for, including seniors Dylan Nunn and Dallas Dimsdale, who have assumed strong leadership roles on the team, senior Colby Yancey, and ELite 11 selection this season, and juniors Nicholas Landrum, Kyle Smith and Kolton Goodbar.
“These guys are going to be dynamic players on both sides of the ball,” Andrews said. “We have some explosive guys on the team.”
And if they can stay healthy, Andrews hopes to reap the benefits on the gridiron this year.
“We’re working hard to be the best we can,” Andrews said. “It takes time to get into football shape, but our guys kept working out on their own during the shelter in place order, so we’re not too far behind where we should be right now. I am super excited about the focus and energy I’m seeing from these guys.”
There are still challenges ahead for Walnut Grove, which has struggled to put together a fully successful campaign over its decade on the football field. With local rivals Monroe Area and Loganville on the schedule, as well as a visit this year from Social Circle, the Warriors will face a gauntlet of obstacles this year, as well.
But Andrews said he feels his players are better prepared, especially mentally, to overcome obstacles, whether it’s a rival squad or an entire pandemic.
“We are working hard to become a successful football team,” Andrews said. “If we keep fighting as hard as we can, we’ll get there.” n
