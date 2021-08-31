Two of the county’s top softball team continued to roll over the weekend with George Walton going 4-0 in the Titan Warrior Classic Tournament in Winder while Walnut Grove posted a 2-0 record Saturday during a three-team round robin at Parkview.
The Lady Bulldogs began the weekend with a 2-0 win over Class AAAAA Starr’s Mill Friday afternoon followed by a 9-6 win over Campbell later in the evening.
Senior Caroline Conner proved to be the hero of the Starr’s Mill game. She got the start in the circle and pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts while helping herself out at the plate with a 2-run double in the first that wound up being the difference in the contest.
GWA continued its hot streak with a 1-0 win over Hampton Saturday at noon then capped off the day with a 8-3 win over Grovetown.
Conner once again had a big day in the circle, tossing another complete game against Hampton in which she struck out 14 batters.
The Lady Bulldogs return to action Thursday on the road at powerhouse Wesleyan. GWA was scheduled to host Hebron Christian on Tuesday.
Walnut Grove kicked off its Saturday with an 11-1 shellacking of Peachtree Ridge followed by a dominant 8-3 win over Parkview.
In the game against Peachtree Ridge, Malorie Watson picked up the win in the circle after tossing 4 2/3 innings with six strikeouts. Reigning Region 8-AAAAA Player of the Year Nova Wright led the offense with three hits and four RBIs while Alyssa Neidigh blasted a three-run homer in the fourth.
Jenna Yeary picked up the win in Game 2 by tossing a complete game on 106 pitches with five strikeouts. Wright, Kaitlyn Johnson and Haley Carroll paced the offense with two this each while Wright and Carroll combined for five RBIs.
Walnut Grove returns to region play this week with a doubleheader at Apalachee on Thursday. The Lady Warriors were scheduled to host Greenbrier Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.