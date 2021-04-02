The 2021 season has already been a successful one for both the boys and girls tennis teams at George Walton Academy.
The Lady Dogs are currently 10-2 overall and 3-0 in region play. Meanwhile, the GWA boys are 8-4 overall and 2-1 in the region. Despite the success to this point in the campaign, coach Chiara Di Salvo said she still has more goals for her players to obtain.
“Our girls have already defeated Prince Avenue, who is expected to be at the top of the region,” the coach said. “It was a really good match.”
Number one singles player Reagan Peppers has had to recover from an injury suffered last summer. She has been able to compete in two region matches.
“She is a big key for us,” Di Salvo said. “When she is on the court, we seem to be more relaxed. When she is not there, everyone knows they have to step up their game.”
Camille Malcom has stepped in at number one singles for the Lady Dogs when Peppers was unable to compete. Di Salvo said Malcom’s performance this spring has helped the team remain at the top of region play.
“Camille’s matches at number singles have really helped her when she goes back to playing number two singles,” her coach said.
Jennifer Allavardievah and Lisa Muskovich also compete in singles play for the GWA girls.
The combinations of Mia Smith and Abigail Mack, Riley Root and Avery Collin and Kiersten Henderson and Emma Dopp have all performed at a high level in doubles action.
The GWA boys are eager to make a statement in 2021 after the season was cut short a year ago due to COVID-19. At the time in 2020, the Bulldogs were 9-0.
“It was such a shame we could not complete the season.” Di Salvo said. “We lost some players from that team but we are a senior-led team this year.”
Coaching the boys is somewhat different for Di Salvo.
“The boys are independent so that makes it simple for us,” the coach said. “We just tell them what to do and they go do it. That really helps make them successful.”
Leading the GWA boys in singles play are Logan Thornton, Evan Phillips, Mike Pulliam and Sam Eckles.
Eli Scornik and Joe Brown lead the GWA boys in double play along with Trey Kirkpatrick and Brooks Dokes.
“After the disappointment of how last season ended, we are thankful to be able to return and compete this year,” Di Salvo said. “Our players really work hard and are focused on being successful. I know they are going to accomplish a great deal before this season is complete.”
The coach said both her teams have a chance to compete for a region championship and then take their play to the state level.
“We will keep working each day to get better and to be ready each time we go onto the court,” Di Salvo said. “As a coach that is all you can hope for from your players. It is a pleasure to coach each one of them.”
