There was a major earthquake in Texas recently.
You might not have felt it or even heard about it, but chances are good you’ll be feeling the aftershock in the years to come.
It wasn’t an actual ground-moving, crust-splitting earthquake. But in a metaphorical sense, it promises to shake up the high school sports world.
The name Jaydon Blue might not ring a bell. But he could become for prep football what Nick Bosa was for the college game.
In 2018, the Ohio State defensive lineman decided to sit out an entire season to prepare for the NFL draft. Since then, numerous players have followed his lead.
Coronavirus poured gasoline on the fire Bosa lit as many of the games top returners decided to sit out the 2020 season. Most notably for Georgia fans was the decision by Wake Forest transfer quarterback Jamie Newman to back out on his decision to play for the Bulldogs.
Back to Blue, who is a four-star running back recruit and the 48th best high school player in the country according to 247Sports rankings out of Klein High School near Houston. He shocked his team, coaches, fans, the University of Texas (to whom he’s committed), and the prep world in general when he announced back in May he was opting out of his senior season.
He cited as his reason wanting to focus on academics and training for the next level.
Clearly, he has nothing left to prove, at least on the field. As a junior, he rushed for 2,155 yards, scored 30 touchdowns and averaged 9.5 yards a carry.
In reality, his decision should have come as no surprise. After all, trends that begin at a higher level often trickle down. Or, as a good buddy of mine often reminds me, poop rolls downhill.
Will this become a thing on the high school level? No doubt about it.
In coming years, if not months, don’t be surprised if some highly recruited players in the country make a similar call.
Why risk a potential career-ending injury, or at least one that will hinder your chances at cracking a college lineup as a freshman?
It’s a legitimate concern. But it does call into question a player’s perspective. Football is supposed to be a team game. But bailing on your team indicates a certain selfishness.
It also makes you wonder if, for the player, the game is a passion or just a meal ticket. If you can bring yourself to sit out an entire season, my bet is on the latter.
I don’t blame Blue. He’s got to do what’s best for himself.
But it does make me sad for the high school game. The allure of money and fame, which long ago ruined the professional game, is now creeping in the prep arena.
