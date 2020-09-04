A longtime Walton County sports rivalry helped usher in one of the most anticipated high school football seasons in years and the game certainly didn’t disappointment.
Monroe Area and Loganville High School engaged in a battle to similar to a heavyweight boxing match with the Red Devils picking themselves up off the canvas and rallying from a two-score deficit in the second half to force overtime and emerge with a thrilling 21-20 victory.
LHS had the first offensive series in overtime and reached the end zone on a 15-yard pass from Tanner Greene to Jackson Daniel.
Needing a touchdown and extra point to keep the game going, Monroe Area crossed the goal line on a 3-yard pass to Bryant Olson from Selatian Straughter.
The Canes then went for the win on a fake extra-point kick but were stopped inches from the goal line.
Down to its last try in regulation, LHS connected on a 54-yard pass to Austin May on a fourth-and-15 play with just 52 seconds remaining.
The tying drive began with a quick 26-yard completion from Tanner Greene to Daniel moved the football to the 39-yard line. LHS overcame what appeared to be a costly chop block penalty on the drive.
Leading 7-0 at halftime, coach Kevin Reach’s MAHS team gained some breathing room with a nine-play, 71-yard drive capped by a 7-yard run by junior Straughter with 5:06 remaining in the third quarter.
Despite struggling offensively in the opening half, the Red Devils were still right in the game trailing by just one score but once again went three-and-out on their first two drives of the third quarter.
LHS finally had good starting field position for its third series of the second half following a partially blocked punt by Neto Okpala. The Red Devils started the possession with a delay of game penalty before benefiting on a roughing the passer penalty against quarterback Tanner Greene.
The drive would stall, however, after a fourth-and-5 incomplete pass caused by another big defensive hit by Monroe Area’s Mason Byron at the 1-yard line.
LHS gave itself another opportunity following a backfield fumble recover by Okpala with 8:50 left in the game. The Red Devils found paydirt this time as Greene connected with May on a 26-yard completion.
The LHS defense then got the football back but Byron stepped up again with a fumble recovery.
The Canes were unable to run out the clock giving the Red Devils once final chance. LHS took over at their own 13-yard line following a Monroe Area punt.
With good starting field position throughout the first half, the Canes eventually found the end zone on a 4-yard run by Straugher with 11:09 left in the second quarter. Kyler Daigle added the point-after kick for a 7-0 lead.
The first half saw both teams have several strong defensive plays. Darius Pope recovered a fumble for Monroe Area while Cooper Kennedy intercepted a pass for LHS. Byron had several big tackles for the Canes breaking up several pass attempts.
Monroe Area’s defense was stingy in the first half allowing just one first down keeping Greene and the Red Devil offense in check. LHS did not cross the 50-yard line in the game’s first 24 minutes.
Byron returned the game’s opening kickoff 91 yards for the Canes but the would-be touchdown was called back due to an illegal block.
The Canes moved into LHS territory before being forced to punt on their opening series of the 2020 season.
The Red Devils’ initial offensive series of the season began at their own 9-yard line but the Monroe Area defense forced a three-and-out.
The Canes, coming off a 7-4 season in 2019, still leads the all-time series 21-18. The game was the head coaching debut for the Red Devils Brad Smith, a former player at LHS for Hall of Fame coach Tommy Stringer.
Neither team had the benefit of the usual preseason scrimmage after the Georgia High School Association cancelled those events. Football programs had to deal with a laundry list of regulations issued by the GHSA during preseason practice.
Things seemed to be back to some semblance of normalcy on Friday, however, as both schools were represented by a large turnout of fans.
Monroe Area will travel to Walnut Grove next Friday while LHS will host Forsyth Central for week two of the new season.
