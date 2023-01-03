Loganville High School's Solomon Leslie

Loganville High School running back Solomon Leslie fights for yards against Jefferson this past season. Leslie led Walton County in rushing with more than 1,400 yards and has been named the Walton County Player of the Year for 2022. Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

Midway through Loganville’s key region showdown with Clarke Central during week eight of the football season, running back Solomon Leslie was struggling.

Having tweaked his Achilles a week earlier against Eastside, he wasn’t able to make his usual cuts or bowl over opposing defenders.

