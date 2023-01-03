Midway through Loganville’s key region showdown with Clarke Central during week eight of the football season, running back Solomon Leslie was struggling.
Having tweaked his Achilles a week earlier against Eastside, he wasn’t able to make his usual cuts or bowl over opposing defenders.
“I remember he came off the field after one series and went up to our offensive coordinator,” recalled Loganville head coach Brad Smith. “He told him to put in [backup running back] Mason Lawson because he thought he could help us more.”
For a senior who had led his team to seven straight wins to that point and was among to top rushers in the state, it was a startling but telling moment.
“For Solomon, it’s never been all about him,” Smith said. “He’s always been about the team and how he can help us win. At that time, he felt like someone else could do that.”
Though his carries and yardage decline over the final four games of the season, he still finished as the county’s rushing leader. And the Red Devils finished runner up in the region and earned a first-round home game in the Class AAAAA state playoffs.
For both his personal success and his role in leading the Red Devils through one of their best seasons ever, Leslie is the 2022 Walton Tribune Player of the Year.
Having played behind upperclassman for his first three seasons, Leslie finally emerged as the feature back his senior year.
“The big things for him, once Avery graduated, it was his time to show,” Smith said, referring to Avery Hamilton, who led the Red Devils in rushing last fall with 1,033 yards. “He really came out of his shell and embraced the role.”
He also changed his running style. Instead of trying to use his elusiveness to run around defenses, he leveraged his 6-foot, 225-pound frame to run through them.
“His biggest improvement was his work ethic and getting stronger and persevering,” Smith said. “He got better as the game went on. By late in the game, defenders got tired of tackling him.”
He ended the season with 195 carries for 1,426 yards and 15 TDs. He went over 100 yards in eight of 11 games.
He was also effective one defense, recording three sacks, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, and three caused fumbles.
Leslie headlines this year’s Walton Tribune All-County football team.
Two of Leslie’s teammates who helped create his running routes are on the first team in guards Dylan Robinson and Jake Taylor.
Joining them are Social Circle tackle A.J. Vinson and center Matt Riley. Monroe Area junior tackle Max Thurston is back on the team for the second consecutive season.
Redskins quarterback Logan Cross, who won the county passing title for the third straight year with 2,265 yards and 29 TD passes, was the first-team quarterback.
His favorite target, Mason Moore, led the county in receiving with 706 yards and 10 touchdown catches. His second favorite target, Jude Nelson, also made first team, and led the county with 50 receptions for 667 yards and nine touchdowns. Joining the quartet of receivers were Loganville’s Nico Dowdell, and Monroe Area’s J.B. Flud.
Dowdell recently committed with Georgia Tech, the area’s lone Power 5 signee. Flud has drawn interest from Alcorn State, a FCS school in Mississippi.
Social Circle’s Preston Guy’s field goal in overtime lifted the Redskins to the first round playoff win against Whitefield Academy. He is the county’s first team kicker.
Joining Leslie in the first team backfield was Walnut Grove ‘s Emmad Howard and George Walton’s Calan Fortunat. Howard, a sophomore, is the youngest member of the first team and set a school record for most rushing yards in a season with 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns. Fortunat led GWA to a first round win, and a 6-6 season with 1,005 yards.
Leading the defense was a pair of disrupters from opposing rivals. Loganville defensive end Jason Eligwe led the county in (7) sacks while Monroe Area linebacker Jakyri Jones was tops (83) in tackles.
“Jakyri was one of the best players in our region, which I believed proved it was one of the best in AAA in Georgia,” said Monroe Area Coach Kevin Reach.
Defensive end Landon Moss led a quartet of Walnut Grove defenders on the first team. He was joined by fellow end Justin Pressley and defensive backs Zach Ford and Avery Schneir.
Moss had 72 tackles for the Warriors. Schneir had four interceptions, including one that sealed the Warriors first playoff victory in school history, 17-13 against Heritage Ringold. Pressley had four sacks and is top FCS recruit.
Taylor Gordon was the Lions’ most consistent player and named All-Region 4 GIAA, while Raffield was All-Region 5-AAA for the Hurricanes.
Jones joined Ross and Butts of Social Circle as All-Area All-Stars in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes game in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.