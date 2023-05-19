With the final hours before first pitch in the state championship series upon us, it is still somewhat comical to this writer how some of those who follow high school baseball in our state have viewed Loganville High School in 2023.
The defending state champions were given a minimal level of respect this season. The Red Devils were never viewed by most to be the favorite to win it all again in 2023.
No, that honor was given to other teams. How many times did we hear that Cartersville was the clear favorite? More times than we can remember.
Cartersville was going to stop Loganville in the semifinals. The two teams met in last year’s state championship series with LHS emerging the winner in three games.
In fact, many felt Cartersville wouldn’t even face Loganville this season because after all Locust Grove was going to take care of the Red Devils in the quarterfinals.
Uh, OK. As it turns out, LHS won a hard-fought series on the road against Locust Grove. The matchup with Cartersville did not materialize as Greenbrier won the series with last year’s state runner-up.
The Wolfpack then rolled into Loganville for a semifinal pairing only to be swept.
This brings us to the state championship series. For those outside of this area, this marks seven years in a row the Loganville program has reached this point.
Yet, you don’t sense any arrogance emerging from the Red Devils dugout. You can tell each game win and each series victory means a great deal to the 2023 team.
At least the team will be able to play closer to home in the state championship series this season. After traveling to Rome last year, LHS will play at Coolray Field in Gwinnett County beginning with today’s doubleheader.
The opponent will be McIntosh High School who has posted several impressive wins in the postseason. No doubt the Chiefs will bring their best in their attempt to dethrone coach Bran Mills’ team.
It should be a fun series to watch. McIntosh is getting a full level of respect from Loganville players and coaches. They know the championship will have to be won on the field.
At this point, however, you have to believe Loganville is the favorite. That would be true due to the program’s past history. However, all that matters will be what takes place on the field Saturday and perhaps Monday.
It seems LHS is still fighting for respect. Maybe, just maybe, a championship in 2023 will get it for the Devils.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He has covered high school athletics since 1988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.