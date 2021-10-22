Walton County will once again have a heavy presence in Columbus during next week’s Georgia High School Association softball championship tournament.
George Walton Academy, Loganville High School and Social Circle High School all won their respective Sweet 16 matchups to advance.
The GHSA softball state championship tournament begins Thursday at the Columbus South Commons softball complex and wraps up with the crowing of the state’s eight softball state champions Saturday afternoon.
George Walton
The Lady Bulldogs earned their spot in Columbus with a sweep of Trinity Christian in the Sweet 16.
GWA won Game 1 by a final of 9-1 before winning Game 2 with an 11-0 shutout.
Caroline Conner picked up the win in Game 1, pitching five innings with no earned runs and 11 strikeouts. UCLA commit Taylor Tinsley logged a win in Game 2 with a six-inning performance that saw her strike out 15 batters.
Tinsely also did work at the plate, blasting a solo home run in Game 1. Ellie Woodson and Riley Wilson also blasted home runs in the series, both of which were two-run homers in the sixth inning of Game 2.
GWA will open its week in Columbus with a 9 a.m. matchup with Strong Rock Christian on Thursday on Field 2 at the Columbus softball complex.
Loganville
It took three games, but Loganville punched its ticket to Columbus with resounding 14-4 win over Ola in Game 3 of the sweet 16 series with the Lady Mustangs.
Loganville lost Game 1 Tuesday afternoon 7-5, but bounced back to win Game 2 by a final of 5-2.
Senior Shelby Coffey was crucial to the series, starting in the circle in all three games of the series while going 4-for-10 at the dish which included a home run in Game 1.
Anna Waites had a big outing in Game 3, going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and five RBIs.
The Lady Devils will open the weekend in Columbus with a 3 p.m. matchup with Calhoun on Thursday on Field 6 at the Columbus softball complex.
Social Circle
Social Circle swept through Charlton County to earn its spot in Columbus, beating the Lady Indians 4-3 in Game 1 before winning 14-7 in Game 2.
The Lady Redskins found their spark in the bottom of the eighth inning of game 1.
Trailing 3-2, Savannah Frashiceur walked up to the plate, as Social Circle fans screamed to drown out the Maidens’ cowbells with the bases loaded. Two outs were already against the Lady Redskins but on a 2-1 count, Frachiseur ripped a line drive through the four-hole that brought the two winning runs home for Social Circle.
Continuing in Game 2, the Lady Redskins won more easily.
Alexa Wykoff led the way going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Morgan Chambers also contributed to the winning effort by recording two RBIs herself.
The Lady Redskins will open the weekend in Columbus with a 9 a.m. matchup against Screven County on Thursday on Field 6 at the Columbus softball complex.
Covington News Sports Editor Phillip Hubbard contributed to this report.
