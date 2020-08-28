While high school football returns next week, attendance at games will look very different due to precautions aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
The Georgia High School Association left the decision to limit fans or not up to each school. So far only three local schools have officially announced their policies on fan attendance, while the three schools under the Walton County School District umbrella (Monroe Area, Loganville and Walnut Grove) have not made an official announcement.
Social Circle High School will limit stadium capacity to just 1,000 fans this season. Tickets will be available for presale through GoFan, but will be available at the gate if stadium capacity isn’t met through presale. According to an email from the school, face coverings will be required “while ingress, egress, and moving through the stadium.” Stadium seats will also be marked off to promote social distancing. Additionally, all K-8 students must be accompanied by an adult.
In a similar move, George Walton is limiting its stadium capacity for at least its first game with the possibility of expanding capacity as the season goes on. Fans will be required to wear a facemask while in the stadium.
While Social Circle and George Walton are cranking down on stadium capacity, Loganville Christian Academy is not. According to Athletic Director Andrew Kell, the school is not restricting fans at this time. However, fans are strongly encouraged to wear masks and social distance during games. LCA will be announcing more official protocols next week.
